Nintendo is no stranger in their efforts to bring couch co-op gaming to the masses, with their previous consoles the Wii and Wii U bringing some of the finest couch co-op experiences of their time, and the best co-op Switch games 2021 are no different.

Nintendo is quite new with their implementation of online functionality when compared to other console platforms, however they’ve been stepping up their game recently and have tried to bring as many co-op experiences online as possible to reach a broader audience. Of course, couch co-op is where the Nintendo Switch really shines; you don’t even need to buy any extra controllers to play 2-player couch co-op as each player can use one joy-con in most games, and most of the games (if not all) on this list will include couch co-op, but this simply isn’t possible for some people that want to play with friends further afield so it’s nice to see more Nintendo games being given the modern online treatment.

The Nintendo Switch has some really unique co-op experiences that are not to be missed if you enjoy playing games with a friend or two. There are also plenty of great multiplayer games on the Nintendo Switch too, and while they’re a lot of fun, we’ll be focusing on co-operative games that have you working together with friends in this article. So here are the best co-op games currently available on Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Best Co-op Switch Games 2021

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a truly unforgettable experience that can be played entirely in 2-player co-op (after unlocking Gooigi about an hour into the game) and playing in co-op is certainly a great way to enjoy this hauntingly comedic adventure.

The story is simple as you would probably expect – Mario and Luigi and friends go on vacation to a Mansion that isn’t as it seems. Before long, the easily frightened Luigi is left on his own after all of his friends have been turned into paintings and has to fend for himself in this spooky but charming Mansion.

The general premise of the game involves exploring well designed areas of the Mansion while solving clever puzzles and sucking up ghosts with a vacuum. The second player plays as Gooigi, which mimics Luigi but can slip through walls and can’t touch water, which adds a certain depth to the game and forces players to work together to progress.

Unfortunately, the main story can only be played in local co-op, but up to 8 players can play online in the ScareSraper mode.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is available now on Nintendo Switch.

Super Mario 3D World

Whilst being a fantastic single-player game in its own right, Super Mario 3D World excels in co-op. Up to 4 players can team up through a series of 3D levels, with the level system more in the vein of 2D Mario games with a world map and relatively short levels of varying themes.

Don’t mistake this one as simply a 3D version of the New Super Mario Bros. games though, it truly is something unique and deserves to be up there with the 3D Mario greats like Galaxy and Odyssey. Super Mario 3D World is fresh and exciting, and is constantly inventing new mechanics to keep the players engaged, and should not be overlooked if you’re searching for a 3D platform game to play with up to three friends.

The Switch version also added online co-op as long as all players have a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Super Mario 3D World is available now on Nintendo Switch and Wii U.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

You’ve likely already heard how great this game is by now, but did you know it can also be played in local co-op? Whilst being best known for its relaxing single-player island building experience, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is also a great couch co-op game that should not be overlooked.

You’ll both share an island, since only one island can exist at any one time on one Nintendo Switch system, but this is what makes it so special. You’ll share the same islanders and island but will each have your own inventory, house and bells. Swapping the lead player is as simple as shaking the controller, and while the game isn’t as invigorating or exciting a co-op experience as some others on this list, it serves as a really relaxing environment to chill out with a friend.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now on Nintendo Switch.

Snipperclips

One of the very first co-op games on the system, Snipperclips was a launch title for the Nintendo Switch and still stands as one of the best 2-player co-op games available.

The game has you play as a shape, and you can cut out (or snip) your fellow player to make them into different shapes so that you can solve puzzles and challenges. It’s a really clever idea and is a really unique game, with the puzzles serving as some of the very best on the system that will force you to think creatively and work together to move forward.

Snipperclips is available now on Nintendo Switch.

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection

Despite the original game releasing on PC about nine years ago, Diablo 3 still stands as one of the best hack-and-slash RPG dungeon crawlers available, and proof comes in the form of just how many systems this game has been ported to – it’s been on PC, Xbox 360, PS3, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, and it’s sold well on all of them.

It’s a really fun dungeon crawling loot gathering adventure when playing alone, but bringing a friend (or up to three) really elevates the experience. You can play local or online, and each player gets their own loot. If you enjoy RPG games and want to play one with your friends on Nintendo Switch, Diablo 3 is a great option – it’s also highly replayable; you can play this game multiple times and still come back to it and have a blast by choosing different classes or playing with different friends.

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection is available now on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.

That sums up some of the very best co-op games on the Nintendo Switch available right now. Let us know if we’ve missed any of your favorites in the comments below.