Persona 3 Portable Release Date: When Does the Game Release on PS4, Switch, and Xbox?

During the Nintendo Direct Mini, there were quite a few bombshells that were dropped today, but the final announcement of the day revealed that Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal are making their way to Nintendo’s hybrid console, alongside Xbox and PlayStation.

For fans of moody RPGs, this influx of content means that players will have hundreds of hours’ worth of mysteries to solve, demons to fight and music to vibe to. But, if you’re looking to get your Persona fix, how long will you need to wait for, especially for something like Persona 3 Portable? Let’s take a look at all of the currently known information about when you’ll be able to get your JRPG fix on the go.

Persona 3 Portable On Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation Release Date

While we know that Persona 5 Royal will be released on these systems on October 21st, 2022, there currently is no release date for either Persona 4 Golden or Persona 3 Portable. This means, we may be waiting until some point in 2023 for these two to release, or we could see them before Persona 5 Royal. There are many different factors to put into play, but we should be seeing them within at least a year because they were announced at the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase 2022, where they mentioned that everything shown would be released within the next 12 months.

While PlayStation 4 owners have had an opportunity to play through Persona 5 Royal, Persona 3 Portable has been locked onto the PSP since its release, and Persona 3/Persona 3 FES are currently only available for players to experience on PlayStation 2. So, it’s understandable to see why gamers are so excited to finally get back into this, and that Atlus has finally given us a good reveal during the anniversary.

Persona 3 Portable is coming soon to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.