10 Best Anime Games for Xbox Series X|S

Gamers hoping to dive into a new and exciting adventure on their Xbox Series X|S are in for a treat. While anime games may not be the first thing that comes to mind when setting up a new Xbox, there are plenty of excellent titles available for the console. No matter if it’s a game that is backward compatible from a previous generation or a new adventure by a renowned studio, there are plenty of excellent anime games for this console family.

But, for players that are hoping to dive right in, here are 10 of the best anime games available for these consoles. No matter if gamers want to search for the Dragon Balls or jump into an unknown world, finding and slaying bosses has never felt better. Download and play these games as soon as possible, and let’s find out some of the best of the best that are currently available.

Best Anime Games On Xbox Series X|S

No matter if you are looking for a story-based adventure, or just want a title that allows players to beat the snot out of their friends, there are quite a few excellent titles available on this new generation of consoles. While this list is in no particular order, all of the titles on this list are great additions, with more to come in the future.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

For fans of arena fighters and Demon Slayer, The Hinokami Chronicles is sure to scratch a particular itch for fans of the genre. While a smaller roster may hold this title back a bit compared to some of the other anime arena fighters, the gameplay feels better than ever before. New characters continue to be added to this title, allowing players to jump right in with their favorite Demon Slayer and KO their friends and foes.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Gamers looking to lose themselves in an excellent action RPG should look no further than Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. While players have had the opportunity to play through the story arcs of this particular manga/anime series in the past, Kakarot is the first to really dive in and let players live and breathe as Goku themselves. With continued support and plenty of DLC available, players will find quite a bit to love about this game, especially with a current generation version available to download shortly.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

This remastered version of All Star Battle gives players the chance to experience an excellent fighting game without needing to shell out an exorbitant chunk of change to purchase the original. Alongside better graphics, players were also treated to some new additions to the roster, pushing the roster to new heights. Plus, players can finally jump into the battle as Robert E.O. Speedwagon, so this title instantly deserves a spot on our list.

Scarlet Nexus

For players hoping to jump into something quite new and exciting, Scarlet Nexus is a must-play. With two branching storylines, gamers have the chance to jump into the shoes of Yuito Sumeragi or Kasane Randall and battle their way to the truth. Featuring super responsive controls and excellent animation, this title is worthy of your time. While it may have spawned an anime after the release of the game, both the game and the show are excellent in their own rites.

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

The more adorable little brother of the Gundam series, Battle Alliance breaks away from the strategy roots of the previous SD Gundam games and gives players the full control they deserve of these adorable mecha. With smooth and responsive combat, and vast worlds to explore, players will find themselves ready for action the second they boot this title up. Players can also power through the story mode with friends, as this title does support co-op gameplay.

Transformers: Devastation

Developed by Platinum Games, the main forces behind Bayonetta 3 bring the Transformers franchise to life in a way that has never been done before. With lightning-fast combat, an epic storyline, and the ability to play as multiple Transformers, Devastation is easily the biggest, boldest, and best Transformers game ever made. While this title may be fairly rare nowadays, it’s worth tracking down for any fan of the franchise, as it’s an unabashed love letter to the original franchise, and offers some of the best combat found in a licensed title to date.

NieR: Automata

NieR: Automata is another title developed by Platinum Games that will be receiving an anime adaption starting next year. While the game may be depressing with its overall themes of death and destruction, the gameplay that wraps this package together is some of the tightest swordplay around. An overall amazing title that needs to be experienced by everyone, NieR: Automata brings existentialism to a new audience through its multiple branching storylines. Do yourself a favor and see this one through until the end.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

It’s time to d-d-d-d-d-download this excellent game onto an Xbox Series X|S, where players get to face off in real-time against opponents. It also features a Single Player mode to give gamers a chance to get acquainted with how this title plays. Free to play, with the ability to purchase packs, players can build the deck of their dreams and let the heart of the cards flow through them in this excellent adaptation of this much-loved trading card game. While you may start as a third-rate duelist with a fourth-rate deck, once it clicks, players will be sweeping their opponents in no time.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Players looking for the ultimate Naruto title need to look no further. Alongside a monstrous roster of characters to choose from, this title looks and plays better than its other numbered sequels. Getting the chance to play through one of the best arcs of the franchise, Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 gamers are still rampant about their love for this particular entry, and with good reason. As far as arena fighters go, gamers will have a hard time finding one more feature-packed than this one.

Attack On Titan 2: Final Battle

While Attack on Titan may have reached its finale, Final Battle gives players the chance to become the newest member of the Survey Corps. Being able to take on these massive monsters with a friend only sweetens the pot, and makes each encounter that much more thrilling. Featuring all three seasons of content, players will find that this is the definitive version of this particular game and deserves a look if players are in the mood for some monster slaying.

With plenty of new titles on the horizon, such as One Piece Odyseey, players may find that some new entries could be thrown on here quite soon. However, for now, these 10 titles offer some of the finest anime action available on the Xbox Series X|S!

- This article was updated on December 31st, 2022