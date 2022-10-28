What are Chaos Gears in Bayonetta 3?

There’s no denying that Bayonetta 3 is full of reasons to keep pressing through the hordes of Homoculi you come across within every single map. But after being punched and pummeled, you may stop wondering what you are fighting for. Given just how much there is to collect, learn, and take in within this game, it’s easy to lose track of the aim, but keeping your eyes on the prize is essential. Chaos Gears are the most predominant and elusive ‘collectible’ within Bayonetta 3 and are necessary for the storyline to continue. So if you’re stuck on what purpose they serve, read on.

What Do Chaos Gears Do in Bayonetta 3?

Chaos Gears are one of the many collectible items found within Bayonetta 3. However, they serve a much more important purpose to the title than things like archives or cards, which are relatively optional to collect. Throughout the game, Viola and Bayonetta attempt to track down five Chaos Gears, which act as the key to accessing alternate realities. If you collect five Chaos Gears, you can visit any universe you choose, so they essentially work as the height of all power within the game and are thus essential to find. However, because of their esteemed ability, they come with a significant challenge.

When finding Chaos Gears, you can expect to engage in a lot of combat with some fierce enemies. More often than not, a Chaos Gear will be a reward at the end of a challenging boss battle with a significant enemy in the storyline. Since Bayonetta 3 deals with the multiverse, or the ‘alphaverse’ as it’s described in the game, you will get to experience some all-new skills and variations of the leading character before facing the final enemies every few chapters. The five Chaos Gears are hidden among five different realities, so while taking part in the scavenger hunt, it’s best to expect the unexpected.

Bayonetta 3 is available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022