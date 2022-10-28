What is Naive Angel Mode and How to Activate it in Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta 3 is available now, offering fans a new experience as the beloved Umbral Witch. The series is perhaps more popular than ever, with this recent release gaining immense notability even before its release. However, this also means that there are more chances to get caught in an awkward situation, as Bayonetta is well-known for mature themes and suggestive content. Luckily, this new title offers a special mode that can help avoid those uncomfortable conversations with friends and family. Fans should know all about what Bayonetta 3’s Naive Angel Mode offers and how they can turn it on for themselves.

How to Activate Bayonetta 3’s Naive Angel Mode (and What it Does)

Naive Angel Mode can be activated in Bayonetta 3 as soon as you start the game. From entering the main menu, you’ll be given a selection of options including whether to turn the mode on. If you want to change this, you can do so at any time through the options menu, which will let you switch the mode on and off at your leisure. It’s recommended that you do this if you play the game in a public space, especially with early levels featuring risqué designs such as the Madama Butterfly transformation.

Naive Angel Mode will automatically censor violence, gore, and sexual content. This will change the game in numerous ways, from keeping Bayonetta clothed during her attacks to changing Rodin’s cigar into a smoking dessert. The mode is somewhat comedic in this regard, not doing much more to change the game’s content. Put simply, this mode being the default would not do much more than maybe change the ESRB rating to T instead of M. It won’t make Bayonetta 3 into a kid-friendly game by any definition, but the Naive Angel Mode can still be pretty fun to mess around with…especially if you’re not playing it alone.

Bayonetta 3 is a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022