Bayonetta 3: How to Blow Kisses with Madama Butterfly

If there’s one thing Bayonetta 3 has in abundance outside of collectibles, it’s side missions. These pretty purple portals scatter across most maps, allowing players to put their skills to the test either in combat or timed challenges, but sometimes their descriptions can be slightly vague. So as you enter Tokyo: Shibuya for the first time, you’ll gain access to your first set of side missions to complete, predominantly centered around combat. Blow Kisses to your Enemies is the first mission most players will stumble across, and you’ll need to master the art of Madama Butterfly if you’d like to succeed. So read on to find out how you can Blow Kisses with one of Bayonetta’s Infernal Demons.

How to Blow Kisses with Madama Butterfly in Bayonetta 3

One of the first side challenges you will pick up in Shibuya will require you to blow kisses at enemies with Bayonetta’s Madama Butterfly Infernal Demon. Once you enter the Tokyo: Shibuya map, the portal to the “Blow Kisses to Your Enemies” mission will be to the right of where you spawn. To complete it, you must press ZL to summon Madama Butterfly to the battlefield and then press R to activate the Flutter Kiss attack. Since she’s the only infernal demon you will have access to during this quest, you won’t need to ensure you have the right one equipped before you start.

To complete the quest, you will need to trigger the Flutter Kiss attack three times. This attack on its own won’t cause too much damage to the enemies, but it’s essential to note that the enemies within this side mission have infinite health. Therefore, they will disappear once you have completed three Flutter Kiss attacks.

Upon completing the quest the first time, you will receive a Moon Pearl fragment. Two Moon Pearl fragments can be combined to create a full pearl, which Bayonetta later uses to increase her Magic Meter. Since they are predominantly given as a reward for completing side missions like this, it’s best to keep an eye out for them, as they can become vital during long combat, where you need to utilize your magic output.

Bayonetta 3 is available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022