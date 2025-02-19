Trump Considering 25% Tariff on Imported Cars

President Donald Trump is thinking about imposing high tariffs on various imported goods, which is raising trade tensions. He plans to charge about 25 percent on imported cars and possibly even more on drugs and computer chips. The car tariffs are expected to be finalized around April 2, as Trump previously stated. The tariffs on chips and drugs might come later this year, giving companies time to consider moving their operations to the US.

Recommended Videos

These actions are part of Trump’s strategy to change how the US interacts with trade around the world. He recently announced tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which will start next month, and there’s already a 10 percent tax on goods imported from China. Although plans for 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico were paused due to last-minute agreements, the administration continues with its tough trade policy.

Trump Weapon: Tariffs

Trump Goal: Relocate manufacturing operations to U.S.



Donald Trump considers 25% tariff on imported cars



“It’ll be 25 per cent and higher and it’ll go very substantially higher over the course of the year,”



The possibility of additional increases… — Michael Dunne (@dunne_insights) February 19, 2025

The proposed car tariffs are causing issues with the European Union, which is in talks with the US to prevent further trade problems. An EU delegation visited Washington, D.C., to negotiate and avoid more penalties. Trump has complained about the trade imbalance with the EU, pointing to restrictions on US car and agricultural product imports. He suggested that the EU might be open to reducing tariffs on US cars, which he believes shows that his threats of tariffs are working.

However, the European Commission denied that any agreements had been made to lower tariffs. They stated that any changes need to benefit both sides and should be fair. They emphasized the importance of healthy transatlantic trade relations through constructive discussions. The EU’s stance indicates potential deadlock unless a satisfactory agreement is reached for both sides.

The outcome of these negotiations could greatly affect trade relations between the US and Europe, as well as global markets. This situation illustrates the difficulties of managing national interests while adhering to the principles of free and fair trade in a global economy.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy