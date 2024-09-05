Two Huge Upcoming MCU Movies Might Get Cancelled

The ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) might be facing some unexpected turbulence. There have been substantiated rumors swirling about the possible cancellation of two upcoming Marvel movies.

Armor Wars and Blade are reportedly in danger of being canceled. The speculation stems from a report by industry insider Daniel Richtman, who claims that Marvel Studios is currently evaluating the fate of both projects. A final decision regarding their cancellation or continuation is expected in the coming months. So, if you’re a fan of the idea of either, it’s time to make some noise (via TheDirect)

As for Marvel, they have at least five live action series in development. I also hear a final decision on the fate of ‘Armor Wars’ and ‘Blade’ is expected in the coming months. Daniel Richtman

While Marvel has never officially canceled an announced project, there have been instances of changes and shifts in plans. For instance, both Captain America and the Serpent Society and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty were scrapped, only to be replaced by Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Doomsday, respectively. However, the potential complete cancellation of Armor Wars and Blade would be a first for the MCU. It would be the first time officially announced projects would be entirely abandoned.

Blade would star Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire hunter. The issue with this movie is that it’s already encountered many production challenges and delays. It has been postponed multiple times, and its development has been difficult. They could always rework this into a sequel to the original Blade movies with Wesley Snipes, thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine. A playful reference to the movie’s production woes was featured in Deadpool & Wolverine, but Snipes showed he’s willing to return to his role.

On the other hand, Armor Wars, initially announced as a Disney+ series before being transformed into a movie, has seen minimal updates since the conclusion of Secret Invasion. Director Ali Selim confirmed that the events of Secret Invasion would set up the Armor Wars movie, but the project remains absent from official MCU release timelines. In this case, it’d be a lot easier to cancel since many fans weren’t really aware it was still ongoing.

For now, fans of Armor Wars and Blade can only wait and hope for positive news in the coming months.

