The Last San Diego Charger is Gone As Joey Bosa Released by Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Chargers announced on Wednesday that they have released linebacker Joey Bosa, marking the end of his nine-year run with the team. This move, which came just under a week before the start of the new league year, wasn’t a surprise to many. Bosa’s large salary cap hit and his ongoing struggles with injuries played a big role in the decision. For the 2025 season, Bosa’s cap number was set at $36.47 million, but by releasing him, the Chargers will free up $25.36 million in cap space, giving the team more financial flexibility.

Bosa was drafted third overall in 2016 and quickly made a name for himself by winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He was the last remaining player on the Chargers’ roster from the team’s time in San Diego. In 2020, Bosa signed a massive five-year contract extension worth $135 million, which at the time made him the highest-paid defensive player in the league. Before the 2024 season, he agreed to restructure his contract to help the team manage its salary cap.

However, injuries have been a major issue for Bosa in recent years. During the 2024 season, he played in 14 games and started nine of them, but he only managed to record five sacks, which was his lowest total in any season where he played at least 12 games. Throughout the year, he dealt with hip and back injuries that limited his effectiveness. After playing a full 16-game season in 2021, Bosa’s availability dropped significantly. Over the next two seasons (2022 and 2023), he only played in a combined 14 games due to a groin injury in 2022 and a foot injury in 2023.

Despite these challenges, Bosa has had an impressive career. He has recorded 72 sacks, which ties him for the tenth-most sacks in the NFL since he entered the league in 2016. He also ranks second in Chargers franchise history for sacks. Bosa has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times, including as an alternate in 2024. His best season came in 2017 when he recorded 12.5 sacks, and he has had four seasons with double-digit sacks, the most recent being in 2021.

Bosa’s injury history is extensive and has had a significant impact on his career. According to Draft Sharks, he has suffered a long list of injuries, including:

A Grade 2 hamstring strain in September 2016 (which caused him to miss 4 games)

A dislocated finger in October 2016 (no games missed)

A neck strain in December 2016 (no games missed)

A foot bruise in August/September 2018 (9 games missed)

Two concussions in November/December 2020 (4 games missed)

A sprained ankle in September 2021 (no games missed)

A concussion in December 2021 (no games missed)

A torn groin in September 2022 (12 games missed)

A foot sprain in November 2023 (7 games missed)

A wrist fracture in August 2024 (no games missed)

A back sprain in September 2024 (no games missed)

A hip bruise in September 2024 (3 games missed).

In total, these injuries have caused him to miss 39 games over his career. Out of a possible 148 games, Bosa has played in 107.

Over the course of his time with the Chargers, Bosa has put up some impressive stats. He has recorded 343 combined tackles, 87 tackles for loss, 156 quarterback hits, 72 sacks, and 17 forced fumbles. These numbers highlight his impact on the field when healthy.

Looking ahead, the Chargers plan to focus on re-signing linebacker Khalil Mack, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent. With Bosa’s departure, Tuli Tuipulotu is expected to step into a starting role. Tuipulotu led the team in sacks during the 2024 season with 8.5. The Chargers’ defense as a whole recorded 46 sacks in 2024, which tied them for sixth in the league. Moving forward, the team will need to find ways to maintain their defensive strength without Bosa on the roster.

