Taylor and Serrano Set to Become Highest-Paid Female Fighters in Boxing History

The much-awaited third fight between undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor and unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano is set to create history on July 11th. This epic showdown, which will be streamed live worldwide on Netflix from Madison Square Garden, is not just the climax of a heated rivalry but also a monumental moment for women’s boxing.

The rivalry between Taylor and Serrano began in April 2022, when they became the first women to headline a fight at Madison Square Garden. Taylor won that match by a split decision in a fight that was named Sports Illustrated’s Fight of the Year and The Ring’s Event of the Year. This historic event highlighted the incredible skill and exciting ring presence of both fighters, laying the groundwork for their ongoing rivalry.

Their second fight took place in November 2024 as part of a major boxing event. Taylor won again, this time by a controversial unanimous decision, keeping her titles after a tough, closely contested battle that went the full ten two-minute rounds. The intensity of the fight and the debate over the outcome only increased the excitement for a third, decisive match.

Now, Taylor and Serrano are set to face off for the third time, headlining the first-ever all-women’s professional boxing card at the famous Madison Square Garden. This event is not just a celebration of the growing popularity and respect for women’s boxing but also a big step forward in pushing for gender equality in the sport. Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the company organizing the event, has made it clear that they are committed to supporting women in boxing, and this card is a strong example of that commitment.

The financial rewards for this fight are also groundbreaking. Both Taylor and Serrano will earn record-breaking payouts, making them the highest-paid female fighters in history. This historic level of payment shows not only the fighters’ incredible talent and ability to draw audiences but also MVP’s dedication to ensuring fair pay in women’s boxing.

As the rematch approaches, Taylor is confident in her ability to keep her winning streak alive, pointing to the exciting atmosphere of their previous fight at Madison Square Garden and the worldwide audience that watched their last match. Serrano, on the other hand, is motivated by her desire to finally win, especially since she was disappointed that the fight wasn’t extended to the standard 12 three-minute rounds used in men’s championship fights. She sees this fight as her chance to not only win but also to prove herself against her tough opponent.

With the fight scheduled for July 11th and available to stream exclusively on Netflix as part of the subscription, this event is expected to draw a huge global audience. The historic nature of the fight, the intense rivalry, the record-breaking payouts, and the first-ever all-women’s card at Madison Square Garden all come together to make Taylor vs. Serrano 3 one of the most important and eagerly anticipated boxing events of the year. The big question is: will Taylor continue her winning streak, or will Serrano finally get the victory she feels she deserves?

