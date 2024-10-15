Venom 3 Directors End Knull Rumors

Venom: The Last Dance will introduce the Marvel Comics villain Knull to the big screen. Many thought that Knull would be its main antagonist, but it seems like we were wrong. Director and co-writer Kelly Marcel came in to clarify things.

Marcel said, “One movie could never do justice to Knull,” which shows that his story will extend beyond The Last Dance. This also tells us that this may be the way Spidey gets his symbiote suit in the MCU’s Spider-Man movies.

It’d be silly to say this ruins the Venom movie or spoils anything because now we know that Knull surviving isn’t a big part of the movie. If anything, this gives us even more mystery because we want to know who exactly will be the antagonist.

The film is supposed to be the final part of Hardy’s Eddie Brock story in the franchise. Having Knull appear is a great way to get a version of Venom in the MCU’s Spider-Man. Marcel explained that they felt the need to establish the Venom character and his relationship with Eddie before introducing Knull. Although he’s not the main antagonist, his role is significant.

Marcel revealed that Knull’s role in The Last Dance will only be the beginning of his story. She explained that the film will explore the threat posed by Knull, but it will primarily focus on Eddie and Venom’s relationship.

The film will see Eddie and Venom on the run, pursued by adversaries. It seems the real antagonists are the characters played by Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple, who are part of a military-science complex, and are aware of the existence of symbiotes. While their characters have different agendas, they will be forced to cooperate with Eddie and Venom for the greater good, but we’ll find out more once the movie releases.

