When is the Scream 6 DVD Release Date?

Scream 6 has already generated quite a stir in the fan community. It has achieved a highly positive critical reception, and a great box office performance, outdoing its 2022 predecessor. While the film will certainly make an appearance on paid VOD formats as well as potential streaming platforms, lots of fans are specifically interested in the physical release. Whether you’re a collector or just appreciate owning something more tangibly, the Scream 6 release date window might interest you.

When Does Scream 6 Come to DVD and Blu-Ray?

Scream 6 is likely to release on DVD in June 2023, with the earliest possible window being May 23 or 30th, 2023. Generally, DVDs and other physical media are released on Tuesdays so it’s a safe bet to check online and local retailers that day of those given weeks. With a likely 12-16 week wait period between the theatrical release and DVD or Blu-ray launch, this seems like a safe bet for viewers.

Scream 6 will also be widely available on Blu-ray, as it is the common physical HD release counterpart to the standard definition DVD release. It will likely release simultaneously with the DVD version, and you’ll be able to enjoy all the special added features you otherwise don’t see while simply streaming.

Where to Watch Scream 6 on Demand

Aside from the anticipated early May release window for streaming on Paramount Plus, you’ll also eventually be able to watch Scream 6 on demand. Beyond these resources, be sure to check the following if you wish to digitally purchase or rent the movie to watch on demand:

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV

VUDU

YouTube Movies & Shows

Microsoft Store: Movies & TV

Additionally, if you live outside the US, there might be instances where certain entries in the Scream franchise aren’t available on some platforms. This is the case for Scream (2022) which, in Canada, is available to stream on Netflix instead of Paramount Plus, currently. So be sure to check all avenues, but you can safely expect a release of Scream 6 on Paramount Plus aside from its DVD and Blu-ray formats, along with the above options.

- This article was updated on April 6th, 2023