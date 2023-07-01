Image: A-1 Pictures

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 1 is over, and it brought the magical manga to life. Since Season 1 covers a fourth of the manga, much story remains for you to discover. It is essential to know what chapters and story arcs were covered by Season 1 and which are following. This will let you know exactly where to start reading the Mashle manga after Season 1 ends so you can continue experiencing the magical story.

How to Follow the Manga Story Arcs After Mashle Manga Season 1

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 1 covers the Easton Enrollment Arc and the Magia Lupus Arc, which covers chapters 1 to 39 of the Mashle manga. If you want to continue the story after Season 1 of the anime, you should begin reading from chapter 40, “Mash Burnedead and the Candle’s Flame,” which marks the start of the third arc, the Execution Arc.

This arc runs for four chapters until Chapter 43. Up to this point in the manga, Mash has kept his inability to use magic a secret for a long time, but now it has been exposed. As a result, he must face punishment for his deception, which involves execution. This arc introduces us to the Divine Visionaries and showcases the obstacles Mash must overcome in a world ruled by magic.

After the four-chapter Execution Arc, Mashle continues to captivate readers with the Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc, which runs from chapters 44 to 74. Based on the fact that Season 1 covered 39 chapters, we expect these two arcs to be covered in Season 2.

Following Chapter 74 are the Tri-Magic-Athalon Divine Visionary Final Exam Arc and the Eclipse Arc. The Eclipse Arc is the final arc of the manga series and follows the battle between Mash and Innocent Zero. The Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga ends with chapter 162, giving you plenty of time to finish the manga before Season 2 releases. With a paid subscription, you can read all 162 chapters on the Viz Media and Manga Plus websites.

