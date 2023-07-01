Will Mashle: Magic and Muscles Have a Season 2?

Image: Viz Media

Are you curious about the possibility of a second season for Mashle: Magic and Muscles? The first season has just concluded, and a crucial revelation has been revealed through Mash’s actions. This revelation will play a significant role in season 2, primarily around the following two arcs. Can we expect a season 2 for Mashle: Magic and Muscles and when can we anticipate its release?

Will There Be a Season 2 of Mashle: Magic and Muscles?

Yes, Mashle: Magic and Muscles will have a Season 2. This fact was announced at the end of Season 1, Episode 12, the season finale. At the end of the episode, an announcement says Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc Season 2 is coming in January 2024. An official announcement was posted by Aniplex shortly after the finale episode aired. Here is the official announcement posted on YouTube:

What Happens in the Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc?

** Warning – Everything Below this is Considered Spoilers for Season 2, so Proceed at Your Own Risk! **

In the Mashle series, the fourth story arc is the Divine Visionary Selection Exam. It showcases the Easton Magic Academy’s ‘Prefect’ system, where each dorm is assigned a representative student who is seemingly the most vital member of the dorm. Currently, the prefects are Rayne Ames (Adler), Abel Walker (Lang), and Margarette Macaron (Orca). Rayne Ames is an exceptional magic user with three magic marks, making him the youngest personto achieve this feat.

It is discovered that triple-liner magic users can summon a wand’s ‘true form’ and harness the power of a god. Rayne summons Ares, the God of War. In the exam’s first round, Leblanc Russell, Max Land, and Dolb Marx are eliminated, while Finn Ames uses his magic for the first time. The Master Cane wands are introduced, and Carpaccio Luo-Yang possesses one of them. Carpaccio Luo-Yang, Aorio Morris, and Moore Tomato are eliminated in round two. Innocent Zero is shown to be after Mash, and in round three, Mash defeats Margarette. Shortly after, Innocent Zero invades the Colosseum.

Mash’s biological father is revealed to be Innocent Zero, while Wahlberg and Father possess three magic marks. Wahlberg summons Uranus, the God of Sky, and Innocent Zero summons Chronos, the God of Time. Innocent Zero’s ‘Criminal Canes’ are introduced, which are a group of six death row inmates that they freed from Hecatrice. Adam Jobs is said to have created the current magic society and taught Wahlberg and Innocent Zero.

It is revealed that Innocent Zero desires to use forbidden magic to create an immortal heart using the hearts of six blood relatives. Cell War reveals that he is a clone created using Innocent Zero’s blood and a corpse, possessing three magic marks. He summons Hephaestus, the God of Iron. Wahlberg’s full name is Wahlberg Baigan, and a Thirds spell is cast for the first time.

