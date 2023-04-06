Who does Jason Momoa play in the Minecraft Movie?

Image: IMDB

A live-action Minecraft movie has been in the works at Warner Bros. for over a decade, and we’ve finally gotten some major news about it. Not only has Warner Bros. given the film an official release date of April 5th, 2025, but it was also confirmed that Jason Momoa is set to play a starring role. Here’s the low-down on who Jason Mamoa will be playing in the long-awaited Minecraft movie.

Jason Mamoa’s Role in the Minecraft Movie

Image: Mojang

News that Mamoa would be starring in the Minecraft movie broke in April of last year, but nothing was revealed about who the veteran actor would be playing in the film. While this announcement, which comes from Deadline, confirms that Momoa is still involved in the production, it doesn’t reveal anything about the film’s story, let alone who Momoa will be playing.

Deadline’s report also re-affirms that the film will be directed by Jared Hess, who wrote and directed Napoleon Dynamite. The report also reveals that the release dates of several upcoming Warner Bros. films have changed, with the release of Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom being moved to December 20th, 2023, with the studio’s adaption of the Broadway musical The Color Purple being slotted to it’s previous Christmas Day release date.

Plans for a live-action adaption of Minecraft were first set in motion in 2012 when Warner Bros. acquired the game’s film rights. Unfortunately, the film’s development has been turbulent, with multiple directors being scouted to direct it, only to depart for various reasons. Previous directors attached to the film include Stranger Things’ executive producer Shawn Levy, It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia co-creator Rob EcElhenny, and Raising Victor Varga’s writer and director Peter Sollett.

The announcement that Mamoa has been cast in a leading role in the film has been positively received by Minecraft fans, many of whom had lost faith that a Minecraft movie would ever be made. With the Super Mario Bros. Movie proving that video game adaptions can attract high-profile actors, Momoa could be the first of many

- This article was updated on April 5th, 2023