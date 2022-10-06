All Confirmed Super Mario Bros Movie Cast Members

It has been a while since we have initially been told that there was a Super Mario Bros movie coming out. Little was known about it, like what it would look like, how the characters sound, and what the story is about. In the recent Nintendo Direct of October 6, 2022, we finally got a glimpse of what to expect in the world of the Mushroom Kingdom. But who will this cast consist of? These are all the confirmed cast members for the Super Mario Bros movie coming out next year.

All Confirmed Cast Members for the Super Mario Bros Movie

As we all know by now from internet memes, Chris Pratt is going to be the star (no pun intended) of the movie, playing Super Mario. But what about the rest of the cast? Who are they and who will they be? These are the characters.

Charlie Day — Luigi

Anya Taylor-Joy — Princess Peach

Jack Black — Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key — Toad

Seth Rogen — Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen — Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson — Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco — Spike

Charles Martinet — Additional Voices

As you can see, there are some glaring omissions from this list. Where are Wario and Waluigi? Are they going to be in some set-up sequel, or are they the “Additional Voices” kept as a big surprise for fan service?

Either way, with this all-star cast, they have a lot to prove. So far as we only saw Jack Black’s Bowser speak for a bit, along with Kevin Michael Richardson’s Kamek, and Keegan-Michael Key’s Toad, we saw Chris Pratt’s Mario. While there is no doubt this performance will come with mixed reception, the whole world seemed to be faithfully recreated for the big screen.

Only time will tell as we get additional trailers leading up to the big release of the movie. So far, it really seems that Illumination Entertainment is faithfully recreating most of the iconic Nintendo world so far.

The Super Mario Bros movie will release on April 7, 2023, in theaters.