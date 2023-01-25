Minecraft Legends Release Date of April 18 is Confirmed

Creepers, beware!

January 25th, 2023 by Noah Nelson
Minecraft-Legends-Release-Date

In the Xbox Developer Direct, Minecraft Legends finally got a release date. From the Xbox showcase leaks that were circulating before the Xbox Developer Direct, it was rumored that all of the games shown would be released within months of the showcase itself. Now, we finally know that Minecraft Legends is coming out on April 18, 2023.

Story in development…

Minecraft Legends will be available on X, on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023

