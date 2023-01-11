Xbox Developer Direct: When is it, Where to Watch, and More

It turns out, all of the rumors and leaks were true! We are getting an Xbox showcase, officially called “Developer_Direct,” where we will finally get an inside look at many of the games Xbox will release in the upcoming months. If you are wondering when the event is, where to watch it, and what games are getting showcased, you’ve come to the right place.

Xbox Developer Direct Release Date and Time

The official date and time of the Xbox Developer Direct is January 25, 2023, at 12:00pm PT, 3:00pm ET, and 8:00pm GMT. The Developer Direct will focus mainly on updates for games we already know about and are excited about. This update will come straight from the game creators themselves.

The Developer Direct won’t feature any new games. Hopefully, we get solid release dates for all four of the games being discussed at the event.

Where to Watch Xbox Developer Direct

The only places to watch the Xbox Developer Direct is on the Xbox or Bethesda Twitch or YouTube channels. Come early and be prepared for some dazzling new gameplay.

What Games Will Be at Xbox Developer Direct

Okay, now for the real reason you’re here. The four games getting showcased at the Xbox Developer Direct are Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Redfall, and The Elder Scrolls Online. The developers of these games will highlight updates, major gameplay reveals, and never before seen features.

This is sort of burying the headline, but Starfield will not be shown at this event because a standalone Bethesda showcase is in the works. However, as Xbox said in its own article, these four games are coming in “the next few months” which is enough to hold us over til the event where we can hope to see firm release dates.

That is all you need to know about the Xbox Developer Direct. We can’t wait to see what’ll be showcased and will let you know when we catch wind of the to-be-announced Bethesda showcase.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023