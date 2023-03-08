Who is Mason Gooding’s Father? Yes, The ‘Scream 6’ Star is Related to This Hollywood Actor

Image: Paramount Pictures, Spyglass Media Group, and Project X Entertainment

Are you wondering who Mason Gooding’s Father is? You would be shocked to hear that the ‘Scream 6’ star is related to this Hollywood actor. Have you ever seen an actor in a film and thought you’d seen them before even though you know you haven’t? This is usually for a good reason.

In the case of Mason, it is because you have watched his dad on the silver screen for years in popular movies and television shows. It also wouldn’t surprise you that Mason gets rave reviews for his work in Scream 6 once you know who his father is. So then, who exactly is Mason’s father? Here is everything you need to know about Mason Gooding’s father and where you’ve seen him.

Who is the Father of Mason Gooding from Scream 6?

Mason Gooding’s father is the actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is most known for his role as Rod Tidwell in the 1996 hit movie Jerry Maguire. If you’ve never seen the movie, all you need to do is look up “Show Me the Money!” on YouTube. You most recently have seen Gooding Jr. as O.J. Simpson in the 2016 anthology series American Crime Story and as the Dominic Banks and Matt Miller Characters in American Horror Story.

Mason’s uncle, Omar Gooding, is also Hollywood royalty and has starred in television and movies since the 1990s. Omar is most notably known for his roles as Earvin Rodman in Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, Calvin in Barbershop, and Tony Stallworth in Family Time.

Mason booked his first significant acting role in the Dwayne Johnson HBO dramedy, Ballers as a recurring character called Parker Jones. Outside of his role as Chad Meeks-Martin in Scream 5 and Scream 6, he is known for his roles as Andrew in Love, Victor, Nick in Booksmart, and Lucky in Electric Easy. Between his dad and uncle, it is easy to see why Mason earns respect in Hollywood based on his natural acting ability.

