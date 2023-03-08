Image: Paramount Pictures, Project X Entertainment, and Radio Silence Productions

Are you looking to find out all characters & actors in Scream 6 to see if your favorite is returning for the latest installment? Scream 6 will see a host of characters return, one iconic character not, and will introduce us to seasoned actors that should bring a lot to the film. Scream 6 is slashing its way into the modern era, and you may be torn with how the legacy characters are passing the bloody knife to its newest characters to continue the fight against Ghost Face.

But fear not, as we are in good hands. Scream 5 showed us the franchise is heading in the right direction with its creation and casting of new characters that are more than capable of going head-to-head with Ghost Face. So, here are all the characters & actors in Scream 6. Will they survive, or will Ghost Face cut them like a fish?

All Scream 6 Actors and Characters

Here is the full list of actors and their characters in Scream 6:

Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers

Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks- Martin

Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks- Martin

Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed

Devyn Nekoda as Alison

Josh Segarra as David

Liana Liberato as Carly

Jack Champion as Ethan

Liana Liberato as Quinn Bailey

Tony Revolori as Gabe

Samara Weaving as Laura Crane

Dermot Mulroney as Detective Bailey

Henry Czerny as Dr. Christopher Stone

Andre Anthony as Frankie

Thomas Cadrot as Brooks

Frank Fiola as New York Cop

Roger Jackson as The Voice

Characters Returning to Scream 6

The only legacy character returning to Scream 6 will be Gale Weathers. Her role is yet to be seen, but it appears, based on trailers she will finally go up against Ghost Face as she has never done before.

Kirby Reed will return to the Scream franchise, as her survival was shown briefly in Scream 5. In an interview, Hayden Panettiere stated that her return to the franchise happened after she pitched the directors.

Outside of her, we will see the Carpenter sisters, Sam and Tara, return after the events of Scream 5. Based on promotional material, all roads (or subway trains in this case) appear to lead to Tara, and she will become the franchise’s new face. What will happen to her sister, though? Only time will tell.

Other characters joining them in New York will be Randy’s niece and nephew, Mindy and Chad. Mindy is a modern version of her uncle Randy and will take the role of horror movie rules expert. Will it be enough to save them, though? What do you think?

Characters New to the Scream Franchise

Joining the returning characters in Scream 6 will be horror alum, Samara Weaving. The details surrounding her character are unknown, but we are in good hands as she shined in The Babysitter and Ready or Not. The latter saw her working with both of Scream 6’s directors.

Characters Not Returning to Scream 6

Sadly, Sidney Prescott will not return in this franchise installment due to contract disputes with Neve Campbell. Unfortunately, her future involvement with the franchise is unknown, so we must wait and see if she will return.

