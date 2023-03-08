Image: Paramount Pictures, Project X Entertainment, and Radio Silence Productions

Are you looking for the ultimate ‘Scream 6’ age rating and parents guide so you can decide if you want your family to see the film? We don’t blame you because Scream 6 has been called the goriest and scariest installment in the Scream franchise since the original came out in 1996. Scream 6 has been rated R for intense, bloody violence and language throughout and brief drug use by the MPAA.

An R-rated film is unsuitable for minors. In this case, content is not suitable for those under 17 years of age. Those under 17 must be accompanied by an adult (at least 18 years old). To put this rating into perspective, an R rating is equivalent to the TV-MA rating by the TV Parental Guidelines and an M rating by the video game rating body, ESRB.

Scream 6 Age Rating Guide

Here are ratings for every country showing Scream 6:

Argentina: 16

Australia: MA15+

Brazil: 18

Canada: 14A (Alberta)

Canada: 14A (British Columbia)

Canada: 13+ (Quebec)

Chile: 14

Colombia: 15

Ecuador: TP

France: 12

France: Tous publics

Germany: 16

Hong Kong: III

India: A

Ireland: 16

Israel: 14

Italy: VM14

Mexico: B15

Netherlands: 16

New Zealand: R16

Norway:15

Philippines: R-18

Poland: 16

Portugal: M/16

Singapore: M18

South Africa: 18

Spain: 16

Sweden: 15

Switzerland: 16

United Kingdom: 18

United States: R

Does Scream 6 Have Sex and Nudity?

Scream 6 does not have visible sex or nudity in it. However, you can hear a sexual encounter from an adjoining room. Mentions of date rape and a character being a virgin are also heard by the different characters of the film.

Does Scream 6 Have Violence and Gore?

Scream 6 has lots of violence, gore, and blood due to murder scenes that are shown on screen. Characters are shown to be shot and stabbed, resulting in visible injuries. There will also be severed limbs, mutilated bodies, head injuries, and an injury from a fall of significant height.

Does Scream 6 Have Profanity?

Scream 6 has a lot of sexual gestures and expletives, cursing, and hand gestures. You can expect these elements to be spread throughout the film.

Does Scream 6 Have Alcohol, drugs, and Smoking?

Characters in Scream 6 can be seen drinking and smoking marijuana at a party.

Does Scream 6 Have Frightening and Intense Scenes?

Most of Scream 6 is filled with frightening and intense scenes of violence that cross the line into being sadistic. The film will also feature intense emotional scenes, fights for survival, and horror elements that may be too scary for young viewers.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023