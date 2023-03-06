Does Scream 6 Have a Post Credit Scene?

Are you wondering if Scream 6 has a post credit scene and if you should stay through the credits to see it? Post credit scenes often provide additional context to a movie, hint at details for a sequel, or provide some funny moments for viewers that didn’t make it into the film. However, the Scream franchise has never done a post credit scene with the previous five installments, but has that changed with Scream 6? Here is everything you need to know on if Scream 6 has a post credit scene and if you should stick around until after the credits roll.

Is There a Post Credit Scene at the End of Scream 6?

Yes, there is a post credit scene at the end of Scream 6, so stick around! This marks the first time in the franchise that a Scream movie will have a post credit scene. Early reports say it is a quick scene meant to act as a joke. However, even a joke could add significantly to the franchise for fans who can’t get enough of Ghost Face and company.

So what does this mean exactly? Well, some fans are posting theories of what they think the post credit scene will consist of, and they are great. Here are some of the favorite post credit fan theories that would be acceptable.

Related: These Legacy Characters Won’t be in Scream 6

The first theory deals with how the Scream franchise is self-aware and how fans constantly post theories about how Stu Macher is still alive. So the fans think the post credit scene will state: “Stu Macher will not return in Scream 7.” Even though Kevin Williamson, the writer of Scream, Scream 2, and Scream 4, has officially confirmed that Stu died in the original movie, this would be a hilarious final nail in his coffin.

The second theory is a mocking of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off ending where Ferris breaks the fourth wall and tells us, viewers, to go while on his way to shower. If you’ve never seen this movie, you should look up this ending because it could be very fitting for Scream 6 and ghost face post carnage.

Finally, this fan theory discusses how the Scream and Scary Movie franchises are in the same universe and will pull Cindy into the mix since Sidney is not in the latest installment (and Neve’s future involvement is unknown). While the Wazzup! phone call from the original Scary Movie outstayed its welcome and is often mocked. However, there is much other fun content from the Scary Movie franchise to pull from.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2023