Why Will Mark Fight [Spoiler] in Invincible Season 2?

Even after all the events in Season 1, it seems Mark won’t have a break, huh? The Invincible Twitter account revealed details and a release date for the show’s second season, and Mark will have to fight one of the strongest characters we know. Spoilers ahead!

Why Will Mark Fight The Immortal in Invincible Season 2?

In the trailer for the second season, we get a blink of the script. It shows a seemingly peaceful night interrupted by a fight between Mark and The Immortal. The battle is brutal, but both characters apparently are on even ground. The Immortal shows his distrust regarding what Omni-Man, Mark’s father, did.

At the start of the season, after being resurrected again, The Immortal will show up at Invincible’s door and say that he will keep an eye on him. After seeing Omni-Man kill all the Guardians of the Globe and being killed by him two times, The Immortal can’t trust Mark too, believing he might turn out to be like his dad. That will be the biggest reason for their fight.

But fans also realized Angstrom Levy, a secondary antagonist in the Invincible comics, could be seen in the trailer. He can open portals to different realities, meaning that he can bring one or more Marks from other dimensions and send them to wreak havoc in the reality we know. This could be another reason for The Immortal wanting to kill Invincible, and it would also explain the last line of the script: “After what YOU di…”

And it could also be an alternate version of The Immortal that already has many other reasons to kill the protagonist. One thing is for sure, we can expect another great (and bloody) season that will make us thrilled.

Invincible Season 2 Release Date

Welcome to Burger Mart! Please enjoy a hot meal along with an update on Season 2 of… pic.twitter.com/rHTblkb2wp — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) January 20, 2023

The fans have been expecting news about the new seasons of Invincible for a while now, and they ask about it almost every day on Twitter. To joke about the fans’ long wait, Allen asks Mark what he has been doing, and the boy starts talking about the show’s production process. But the boy does give us a release date window. The second season of Invincible will be released on Prime Video in late 2023.

It’s a bit further than we hoped for, but it’s a small price to pay to get more of such an incredible show.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2023