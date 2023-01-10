Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – Plot, Release Date, and More

Winnie the Pooh and his friends were a big part of our childhood; they helped us laugh and made our days better. But now that it has become public domain, Rhys Frake-Waterfield is giving his all to turn the characters into nightmarish monsters with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

Rhys Frake-Waterfield has made many campy horror films, and the Winnie the Pooh horror twist is his newest production of the kind and one of our most anticipated horror movies of 2023.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Plot

As he grew old, Christopher Robin abandoned his childhood friends, unknowingly leaving them sad and starving. That made them regress to their most animalistic instincts. Before heading off to college, Christopher wants to present his girlfriend to those same friends he left behind, a meeting that doesn’t end happily.

Angrier than ever, Pooh and Piglet go all out slasher style and also hunt a group of women who have rented an isolated cabin in the woods. From the trailer, we can see that at least a few of them won’t make it out alive.

There’s always a slasher to see, either a reimagination or sequel of something we already know or a completely new story. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey probably won’t be anything mindblowing, nor the best horror movie of 2023, but it’s definitely going to be fun and a perfect movie to watch with friends.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Release Date

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is coming to US theaters and a few other countries with a runtime of 1h 40min on February 15, 2023, for only one day. There’s still no official news about a streaming or wide release date, but we will probably be informed soon enough.

We have almost no information about them yet, but Rhys Frake-Waterfield is already working on a sequel to Blood and Honey and a horror version of Peter Pan.

Which Winnie the Pooh Characters Will Appear on Blood and Honey?

We are only sure that the movie will focus on Christopher Robin, Winnie the Pooh, and Piglet. As the trailers don’t show any other characters and the film is almost out, we will probably only see our other friends (or not so much now) from the 100 Acre Wood as cameos.

One interesting thing some fans picked up from the trailers was a sign in the woods reading “Eeyore R.I.P.” So if we see him will only be in flashbacks. Did he die of starvation, or did something more sinister like Winnie and Piglet eating him happen? We will know on February 15.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023