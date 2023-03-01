All PlayStation Generations In Order Of Release Date

Many gamers know Sony as one of the best console developers. After the release of the PlayStation in 1994, Sony started to produce hit after hit with their console exclusives and their succeeding consoles. Here’s everything you need to know about the PlayStation generations in order of their release dates.

PlayStation (1994)

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The original Playstation paved the way to a cartridge-less era and used CDs to run games instead. The console encapsulated many nostalgic titles, such as Twisted Metal and the first Metal Gear Solid game. Many long-time gamers cherish their original PlayStation since it carries many childhood memories.

PlayStation One (2000)

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony decided to release an iteration of the original PlayStation, also known as PS1. There are a handful of changes from the original, including a much slimmer design with more compatibility with up-to-date technology at the time. The slim form factor even allowed mods like the LCD Screen Combo to be compatible with the PlayStation.

PlayStation 2 (2000)

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The PlayStation 2 is one of the best consoles to have ever graced the gaming community. The console has many iconic games that we still play today, from Kingdom Hearts to Spyro. It’s even evident from the numbers considering that the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. The PS2 was also one of the first home consoles to offer more than up to four-player multiplayer with the Multitap accessory.

PlayStation 2 Slim (2004)

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Once again, Sony released an iteration of its iconic console with the PS2 Slim. With almost similar changes to the form factor, Sony decided to strip down the HDD support and replace its front-loading disc drive with a top-loading one. The PS2 Slim is also much more reliable than the Fat version. Its barebones parts resulted in a quieter and cooler experience. Plus, more players prefer the Playstation 2 Slim over the Fat one simply because it has more colorways and takes less space.

PlayStation Portable (2004)

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony ventured into the portable scene with its PlayStation Portable. Although the PSP did not get many ports from its counterpart (PS2), it got many exclusive titles, such as Final Fantasy: Crisis Core, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, and many more awesome games. It was an exhilarating time for PlayStation fans as they get to play the console anywhere they want.

PlayStation 3 (2006)

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The PlayStation 3 is an underrated console due to the colossal success of its predecessor. However, it took a while before it found its footing. One of its best features is backward compatibility with PS2 games (which Sony disabled for some reason). With many issues upon launch, such as high price points and highly complicated tools to properly develop games, the PS3 had its ups and downs. It still became successful to a degree, but not to the extent that its older brother had.

PlayStation 3 Slim (2009)

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Following Sony’s routine with its console lineup, it released a Slim version of the PS3. Like its predecessor, the PS3 Slim used less power than its counterpart, making it last longer. It also had a better storage option and a matte finish, which meant it was less likely to garner fingerprints.

PlayStation Vita (2011)

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The PlayStation Vita is Sony’s second attempt at making a portable console. Although the Vita had a ton of flaws, like its overpriced memory card and fast-draining battery, the console still did well in terms of sales. It’s also JRPG heaven, boasting a surprisingly hefty number of JRPGs on it, from exclusives like World Trigger to well-known titles like Persona 4 Golden.

We can also confidently say that the Playstation Vita was a portable console way ahead of its time. It has a touch screen, a decent LCD/OLED screen, a back touchpad, left and right analog sticks, and a better D-pad than the PSP. The console had potential, one that Sony could have capitalized on but didn’t.

PlayStation 3 Super Slim (2012)

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

To many fans’ surprise, Sony released another iteration of the PS3 in the PS3 Super Slim, boasting an even slimmer design than the previous version. It also only used about 190 Watts power supply, half of the original PS3 Fat. The design was almost a hybrid of the Slim and the Fat PS3 with its mixed matte and glossy textures. The PS3 Super Slim is one of the quietest consoles in the market, which meant that Sony did a great job stripping the Slim version further.

PlayStation 4 (2013)

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The biggest comeback of Sony’s failure with the PS3 was its successor, the PlayStation 4. The PS4 currently has some of the best Sony exclusives (some of them are formerly exclusive), such as The Last Of Us, Days Gone, Ghost of Tsushima, and Bloodborne. The PS4 also has an upgraded controller with a touchpad, an LED light, and a subjectively better trigger and shoulder buttons. The PS4 was a one-of-a-kind console that firmly cemented Sony as the “King of Consoles.”

PlayStation 4 Slim (2014)

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Like other slim models, the Playstation 4 Slim drastically reduced the console’s power consumption. The console also took up less physical space with a better cooling system. Sony also made the console much more accessible to customers as they can now easily clean and upgrade the HDD of the PS4.

The PS4 Slim comes with an upgraded DS4 controller, which includes a different placement for the LED bar. It lets players seamlessly see which character they control or their health status depending on the game’s implementation of the feature.

PlayStation 4 Pro (2016)

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The PlayStation 4 Pro is an upgraded version of the base PS4. The considerably better GPU provides better graphical fidelity and smoothness for players. Developers also deployed updates to their games, allowing players to opt for a high-fidelity or high-performance mode. Most PlayStation owners today have this specific model.

PlayStation Classic (2018)

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

As a way of celebrating their first-ever console, Sony released the PlayStation Classic. It is a modern take on the PlayStation One. It sports a better GPU and compatibility with modern TVs with an HDMI connection. It also has a feature that can upscale games to 720p, making them look as crisp and HD as possible. The PlayStation Classic is really just an upgraded PlayStation One, so the only games you can play on it are physical copies of games for the old console.

PlayStation 5 (2020)

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The PlayStation 5 is one of the most powerful consoles ever by Sony. It rocks a new Dualshock controller with a whole lot of new features. The DualSense and its premium counterpart, Dualsense Edge, are notably known for their adaptive triggers, which primarily adjust the tension your finger will experience depending on the character’s action in-game.

The console pushes the limits of graphics to the next level, and developers will continue even to make more graphically demanding games as the PS5 matures into its next stage of development. A quick look at Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart’s gameplay, one of the console’s first exclusives, will tell you as much.