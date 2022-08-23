PS5 DualSense Edge: Everything to Know About PlayStation’s “Pro/Elite” Controller

What can fans expect from the new DualSense Edge?

August 23rd, 2022 by Marc Magrini

There are plenty of next-gen features available on the PlayStation 5. Between ray tracing, an internal SSD, and support for high refresh rates, it’s no wonder Sony has managed to keep up with the competition in terms of power and features. For a long time, however, Sony fell behind other competitors in one area: the lack of a “pro” or “elite” controller. While rumors of such a controller made rounds around the web, any sort of confirmation of this new controller was lacking. This has changed thanks to a new reveal at Gamescom 2022, where Sony showed off the new DualSense Edge – a feature-rich controller rivalling the potential of Microsoft’s own Xbox Elite Controller.

New Pro/Elite Features for Sony’s New DualSense Edge Controller

The DualSense Edge was revealed during Gamescom Opening Night. Its reveal was followed by a PlayStation blog post detailing some of the new features of this controller. Here are some of the most notable features shared so far:

  • Customizable Inputs, Settings, and Profiles: Button inputs can be remapped and deactivated, and both control sticks and triggers can be adjusted to account for dead zones. After tuning the settings to your liking, you can save them as a profile to use at your leisure! The controller also features a special Fn button and on-controller interface to change these profiles on the fly in addition to adjusting game volume and other options.
  • Swappable Buttons and Sticks: The back buttons, stick caps, and stick modules can all be swapped and replaced. The possibility of drifting is no longer an issue, and even general wear and tear will be something you don’t have to worry about. Just make sure you set some money aside for replacement parts if you need them!

There are other special additions and features for the new DualSense Edge controller, including a USB-C cable and carrying case. Further reveals are expected to come about Sony’s newest controller, including undisclosed features and pricing. The release date of the Edge has not been shared yet, but Sony has stated that they’re eager to share the timing very soon. If it’s meant to be a competitor to the Xbox Elite Controller, fans can expect the pricing to be set at over $100 USD, or even over $150 USD. Whether this pricing is worth a brand-new controller will depend on your needs, but if your current PS5 controller is falling apart, the Edge promises to make for a fantastic replacement.

The PS5 DualSense Edge is coming soon.

