What Could Sony’s Rumored PS5 Pro Controller Look Like?

An unknown source has confirmed a new iteration of the Playstation 5 controller. Since the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 days, many companies have developed custom controllers for avid and professional players, and many of them still offer custom features, skins, and much more.

The custom controller industry has been around for a while now, and it does not seem to stop. Many companies offer custom joysticks, buttons, paddles, and much more; besides these features, these companies offer exclusive skins and color options that players can not get from the console’s retailer. Nintendo was one of the first companies that offered its own “Pro” controller; the controller was announced and released alongside the console, and many owners have been using the controller on games like Splatoon 2, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and even Super Mario Odyssey.

A few days ago, Tom Henderson, a known gaming journalist, published an article on the Tryhardguides website sharing what could be Sony’s Pro controller version. According to the article, Sony is developing its own PS5 Pro controller with many new features that could make it the new standard for gaming controllers. The Pro version of the controller will have removable analog sticks, trigger stops, and rear buttons.

Sony is working on an official new PlayStation 5 "Pro" controller and it has some awesome features. My report via @TryHardGuides https://t.co/Oc5yD2qWf0 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 15, 2022

According to Tom Henderson’s source, the controller looks very similar to the regular PS5 controller with minor differences like the addition of a button below the analog sticks that will allow players to detach the analog stick unit, letting players change the stick and its components in case of a malfunction. This will save players’ a lot of money; a drifting joystick has been many players’ headache and the reason to buy new units.

Besides this handy addition, the controller will have grips that seem to be removable. The trigger stops and paddles will cater to esports and competitive players that have been buying SCUF controllers since the beginning of the esports scene.

This is great news for PlayStation 5 players; an official controller with all these features should offer the best option for esports enthusiasts and avid gamers. Besides the hardware additions, the Pro controller will have some software updates, so it is safe to say that PlayStation users who choose to make this investment will have the upper hand in the next matches after the controller is released.

According to the anonymous source, Sony will likely announce the new controller at the end of this month, so players should be looking for information about this hardware addition to Sony’s family.