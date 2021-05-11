Playstation 4, the second best-selling game console, has a very special place in history in terms of its games. The console, which has been Sony’s flagship for years, came out in 2013 and hosted millions of players for nearly eight years. Throughout these years, hundreds of amazing games have been released to the Playstation 4. While some of them remained below standards, some of them found a place in our hearts with the stories they told. Here is that list: 10 Best Playstation 4 Games of All Time based on Metacritic.

You may have seen many game sites make such lists. Therefore, let’s stop you immediately and give this information. The ranking here belongs to Metacritic, not us. The average of the points given by the game sites from all corners of the world is taken and then lists are created according to these averages.

Journey (July 21, 2015) – 92

Not only PlayStation 4 but perhaps one of the most unique games in-game history, Journey is where it deserves. Journey, developed by the thatgamecompany, which has proven itself with games such as Flow and Flower, is one of the examples that video games come closest to the art form. The average score of the game, which is unforgettable with its magnificent atmosphere and world design that detaches it from reality, is 92.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (May 10, 2016) – 93

One of the masterpieces of Naughty Dog, which is the first studio that comes to mind when it comes to PlayStation 4 with Santa Monica. Uncharted 4, telling the last adventure of Nathan Drake and his friends, was one of the first big games of PlayStation 4. Uncharted 4, with its story about the continuation of the third game and its excellent gameplay mechanics, managed to enter this list with 93 points.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (September 1, 2015) – 93

One of the most successful games of Metal Gear Solid, the first series that comes to mind when Hideo Kojima is mentioned, was The Phantom Pain. Featuring one of the most beloved main characters in the history of the game, Snake (aka Big Boss), the game was also Hideo Kojima’s first game to have an open world. The score for The Phantom Pain, Kojima Production’s only game on this list, is 93.

Persona 5 (April 4, 2017) – 93

The best version of Persona, one of the series with the most access to the general player profile among Japanese-style games, was the fifth game. With completely new characters, unique technical details, and comic-like scenes, Persona 5 promised an experience that no other game could give. The result was great too. Persona 5 reached an average of 93 points as a result of the positive reviews and became the seventh most successful PlayStation 4 game ever.

The Last of Us Part II (June 19, 2020) – 93

The most controversial game on the list is definitely The Last of Us Part II. The reason why the sequel, which came years after the very successful first game, was so controversial was a decision it made in the story. That decision made some players so angry that the artists who played the characters even received death threats. However, this preference does not take anything from the quality of the game, of course. Because the game has taken its place in this list with an average of 93 points.

God of War (April 20, 2018) – 94

The God of War series, one of the most successful hack & slash games in history, appeared in a completely different way years after the third game. The completely revamped camera angle, the story moved from Greek mythology to Norse mythology, and the redefined Kratos were so good that everyone loved the game. Cory Barlog and the wonderful team he worked with created a God of War we didn’t know we needed.

The Last of Us Remastered (July 29, 2014) – 95

Arguably the best game on PlayStation 3 was The Last of Us. At that time, Naught Dog, which proved its success with Uncharted, had a great game in the last days of the console. Years have passed and that game is back in the Remastered version for PlayStation 4. As you can see from the average score of the game, there was only one masterpiece left for 2014. Ellie and Joel’s father-daughter relationship has been exemplary for years.

Persona 5 Royal (March 31, 2020) – 95

Royal, a better version of 2017’s Persona 5, which is in seventh place on the list, is considered among the most successful PlayStation 4 games ever. The game, which takes the best features of Persona 5 and adds different mechanics and characters, looks great visually as it was released in 2020. The average review score of the game where the user score average is 8.5 is 95.

Grand Theft Auto V (November 18, 2014) – 97

There are usually two rules in these “best games” lists. First, unless it’s about Nintendo, a Rockstar game is on that list. Secondly, if the list covers the last ten years, GTA 5 will definitely play to the top of that list. This time, none of these rules change. GTA V, which has always been one of the most played, most loved and best-selling games since its release, is the second on the list with an average of 97 points out of 100.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (October 26, 2018) – 97

The best PlayStation 4 game ever, Red Dead Redemption 2. It has 97 points just like GTA V. Rockstar Games’ masterful game was flawless in every sense. The game, which has the most beautiful open world ever designed in any game, keeps the wild west atmosphere in every second. With its attention to detail, great-looking graphics, characters, and story, it is truly one of the best Playstation 4 games of all time.

At the end of the day, it is best to pursue the beauty of the experiences of the games rather than the points they get, but from time to time it is necessary to go back and remember the legendary games. What do you think about the Best Playstation 4 Games of All Time list that emerged based on Metacritic scores? Which of the games like Bloodborne, Undertale, or The Witcher 3 that didn’t make it into the list but got quite high scores should be here?

- This article was updated on:May 11th, 2021