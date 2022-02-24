Elden Ring Cave of Knowledge: Should You Take the Plunge?

At the very beginning of Elden Ring, you’ll find yourself in front of a massive hole that leads to a place called the Cave of Knowledge. A ghostly specter next to the whole asks you to take the plunge and throw yourself into the hole, but is that the right thing to do? FromSoftware’s games are notorious for being cryptic, so many players will feel uneasy when they’re told to jump into a dark hole just moments after creating their character. However, some players will find the Cave of Knowledge to be an immensely helpful place. Here’s what you need to know about taking the plunge into the Cave of Knowlege into Elden Ring.

Should You Take the Plunge In Elden Ring?

The Cave of Knowledge is an entirely optional area, so you can skip it and walk through the giant door nearby to start exploring Elden Ring’s massive open-world as soon as possible. However, if you’re a new player, then you may want to check out the cave before leaving, as it serves as the game’s tutorial.

What is the Cave of Knowledge?

If you take the plunge and jump into the hole, you’ll be taught how to play the game. The Cave of Knowledge will teach you the basics of combat and stealth, show you the ins and outs of mechanics like guard countering, and teach you all the controls before you head out into the world.

Because the Cave of Knowledge is optional, experienced players and Souls veterans can completely bypass the Elden Ring tutorial and get on with the full game. This also makes repeat playthroughs much easier to get into, even if previous series tutorials weren’t that long to begin with.

It may be worth delving into the Cave of Knowledge and playing through the tutorial anyway, however, because there is an exclusive reward available for those who make it through. There’s a glowing item on top of a seemingly inaccessible ledge in the starting cave, and you can only reach it by taking the plunge and playing through the tutorial. You’ll find yourself on top of the ledge after exiting the Cave of Knowledge, and you can claim the “Strength!” gesture as a reward.

With the Cave of Knowledge out of the way, you’re now ready to venture into the wide-open world of Elden Ring and see what FromSoftware’s latest adventure has to offer. There’s a lot to look forward to! We loved Elden Ring, showering it with praise in our review. We said, “Elden Ring is an absolute must-play game for 2022, but set aside some time and some patience.” If you’re still on the fence about this game, you should probably bite the bullet and jump in.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.