Did you find a shiny new piece of armor only to have your excitement crushed when you equipped it and saw how ugly it makes your character? Or maybe you want to fight mind flayers in your birthday suit as our good lord intended (hey, no judgment here)? Whatever your reason for hiding your equipment, you’ll be happy to know you have some options. Here’s an easy-to-follow guide on how to hide armor, helmets, and cloaks in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Hide Helmets in Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s how to hide helmet in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Open your Inventory Hover your mouse over your Helmet slot A small box will appear above the Helmet slot The toggle box won’t be visible unless you hover your mouse over the Helmet slot. Toggle until you find the option you want: Hide Helmet: This option will hide your helmet 100% of the time.

This option will hide your helmet 100% of the time. Hide During Dialogues: This option only hides your helmet during dialogue scenes.

It is essential to know that the Toggle Armour Set Visibility setting will override your Helmet visibility settings, so if you can’t get your helmet to come back, check the Toggle Armour Visibility settings, which we will discuss below.

How to Hide Armor and Cloaks in Baldur’s Gate 3

Unfortunately, outside of your helmet, it is only possible to hide all your armor simultaneously. There is no way to hide individual pieces of armor.

Here is how to hide armor and cloaks in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Open your Inventory Click the Toggle Armour Visibility square above the Overclothes slot. For instance, my character started the game with Homely Clothes Toggle until you find the option you want: Default: The default option is what you want if you want all of your armor to show.

The default option is what you want if you want all of your armor to show. Camp: The camp option will remove your armor and leave you in your character in their Overclothes only.

If you want your character to be naked, you need to toggle to the Camp option and then unequip your character’s Overclothes, Shoes, and Underwear (marked in the red box above). Remember that you will see your character’s genitalia if that option is enabled in the in-game settings, making your character NSFW. Otherwise, your character will still look naked but have their bits covered up.

