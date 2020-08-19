Microsoft Flight Simulator – How to Use Drone

The drone is one of the cooler features in Microsoft Flight Simulator that allows you to take some amazing screenshots and see some of the amazing visuals in the game. The drone basically follows your plane and can be used to capture some great moments from unique camera angles. In this guide we’ll explain how to launch the drone and control it in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.
How to Use the Drone in Microsoft Flight Simulator
The Drone can be deployed using the “Insert” key on your keyboard. This could be labeled as “Ins” as well. Pressing the button will toggle between drone mode and normal mode. You can also still toggle between different camera angles while using the drone mode, and there are a number of different controls within the drone mode that you can use as well.
Drone Controls List Microsoft Flight Simulator
|Drone Control
|Controller
|Keyboard
|Toggle Drone Depth of Field
|B + Y
|F1
|Toggle Foreground
|B + left on d-pad
|F5
|Drone Top Down View
|X + Y
|Ctrl + Space
|Attach Drone to Next Target
|None
|Ctrl + Page Up
|Attach Drone to Previous Target
|None
|Ctrl + Page Down
|Toggle Drone Auto Exposure
|Y + LS
|Ctrl + F4
|Toggle Drone Auto Focus
|B + LS
|F4
|Decrease Drone Rotation Speed
|X + RB
|F3
|Decrease Drone Translation Speed
|X + RT
|F1
|Decrease Drone Depth of Field
|B + LT
|F2
|Increase Drone Depth of Field
|B + RT
|F3
|Decrease Drone Exposure
|Y + LB
|Ctrl + F2
|Increase Drone Exposure
|Y + RB
|Ctrl + F3
|Increase Drone Rotation Speed
|X + LB
|F4
|Increase Drone Translation Speed
|X + LT
|F2
|Lock Drone to Next Target
|None
|t
|Lock Drone to Previous Target
|None
|Shift + t
|Translate Drone Backward
|Left Stick Down
|s
|Reset Drone Roll
|RB + LB
|Space
|Translate Drone Up
|RT
|r
|Translate Drone Right
|Left Stick Right
|d
|Translate Drone Left
|Left Stick Left
|a
|Translate Drone Forward
|Left Stick Up
|w
|Translate Drone Down
|LT
|f
|Reset Drone Target Offset
|X + A
|Num 5
|Pitch Drone Down
|Right Stick Down
|Num 2
|Roll Drone Right
|RB
|Num 9
|Pitch Drone Up
|Right Stick UP
|Num 8
|Yaw Drone Left
|Right Stick Left
|Num 4
|Yaw Drone Right
|Right Stick RIght
|Num 6
|Roll Drone Left
|LB
|Num7
|Toggle Drone Follow Mode
|Right Stick
|Tab
|Toggle Drone Lock Mode
|Left Stick
|Ctrl + Tab
|Increase Drone Zoom
|Y + RT
|Num +
|Decrease Drone Zoom
|Y + LT
|Num –
|Toggle Plane Controls
|None
|c
- This article was updated on:August 19th, 2020