Pokémon GO Cobalion Raid Guide – The Best Counters and How to Beat

The Swords of Justice trio are back in Pokémon GO! Cobalion, Virizion, and Terrakion will be featured in legendary raids for the next week, starting today, November 16th at 1pm PT and going until November 25th. What comes next? Niantic isn’t saying, but for now there’s three powerful Pokémon to take on. And with so many changes since the last time they appeared, there’s a whole suite of new counters. We have guides for them all, but let’s start with Cobalion. So here’s our Pokémon GO Cobalion raid guide showing you the best counters and how to beat him.

Pokémon GO Cobalion Raid Guide

Cobalion is a steel and fighting type Pokémon, making him weak to ground, fire, and fighting counters. Of course, there’s lots of options to choose from here but you always need to keep in mind what attacks he’ll be dealing out against them as well. You don’t want to go in with a team of six that get wiped out super quick.

Cobalion can come into the battle with either Iron Head (Steel), Close Combat (Fighting), or Stone Edge (Rock). You can’t know for sure which he’ll have going in, but the game will suggest a team that isn’t susceptible to these attacks, so try to keep that in mind while forming your team. For his fast attack it can either be Metal Claw or Zen Headbutt, which can be tough for some teams. If you’re getting wiped out too quickly and need to try again, try switching to other types rather than brute forcing your way through with a similar team.

As far as how many trainers you need, a solid team of 5 can clear Cobalion easily. If you have Mega or Shadow counters and are best friends you can drop that number down to 3 or 4. Clear weather will help too, giving your fire and ground type attackers more power. So, with that said here’s the best counters against Cobalion in Pokémon GO.

The Best Cobalion Counters

Starting off, if you have Mega Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn this is a good time to use him. Likewise, Shadow Pokémon are always preferable to regular ones, if you have high CP counters with Frustration already removed. The best would be Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch, Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat, or Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat, though other high attack Fire or Fighting types work well too. So here’s the rest of the regular counters…

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Reshiram Fire Fang Overheat Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Darmanitan Fire Fang Overheat Entei Fire Fang Overheat

And that’s our Pokémon GO Cobalion raid guide along with how to beat him using the best counters. Good luck, hope you get a shiny.

- This article was updated on:November 16th, 2020