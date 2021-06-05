Pokémon GO – ‘Just a Nibble’ Research Rewards (Gible Community Day)

After many months of waiting it is finally time for Gible Community Day and it’s ticketed Just a Nibble Special Research quest in Pokémon GO. This special set of tasks and rewards focuses on the featured creature. If you’ll be playing through the event then you’ll want to know what you get for the $1 ticket, and how to complete it. So here’s the Just a Nibble research rewards for Gible Community Day in Pokémon GO.

Just a Nibble Special Research Tasks and Rewards

Below are the tasks you need to complete in order to get all of the rewards from the Just a Nibble Special Research quest in Pokémon GO. Many rewards are centered on the featured Pokémon, Gible, so if you want to get a Shiny or a high IV Garchomp then you’ll want to get the tasks done during the event. You can finish it afterward, but it will be a whole lot tougher.

Stage 1 of 4

Power up Pokémon 10 times – 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Gible – Gible encounter

Make 5 Nice throws – 20 Gible Candy

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, a Gible encounter, and an Incense.

Stage 2 of 4

Catch 15 Gible – 50 Gible Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon – Gabite encounter

Evolve 3 Gible – 10 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 1,500 XP, a Gible encounter, and an Incense.

Stage 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball throws – 50 Gible Candy

Evolve 1 Gabite – a Lucky Egg

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 10 Great Balls

Rewards: 2,500 XP, a Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Stage 4 of 4

Claim Reward – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward – a Gible encounter

Claim Reward – 3,500 XP

Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, a Garchomp encounter, and 2 Rare Candy

So that’s a lot of solid premium rewards for just $1 ticket. And with the potential Shiny Gible encounters you should get a lot out of it overall.

And that’s all of the Just a Nibble Research Rewards, along with the tasks you’ll have to complete in Pokémon GO for Gible Community Day.

- This article was updated on:June 6th, 2021