Pokémon GO Special Weekend 2021 – How to get a Ticket

Just in case the stream of steady and enjoyable events hasn’t burned you out on Pokémon GO there’s a new Special Weekend coming for 2021. Partnering with Verizon in the US, 7-Eleven in Mexico, and Yoshinoya in Japan, some players will be able to participate while others will be locked out for different reasons. But for those in these regions there is a chance, you just need to get your ticket. Here’s how to get the Special Weekend 2021 ticket in Pokémon GO.

How to get the Pokémon GO Special Weekend 2021 Ticket

The process is different for each of the three sponsors, so we have broken them each down for you in their own section below. You must be in the US, Mexico, or Japan to fully participate and either be a member of the sponsor service or able to purchase the ticket, as described below.

How to get the Verizon Special Weekend Ticket – US

You must be a Verizon wireless subscriber to get a ticket, and it must be a personal account, not through a business.

Download/Open the MyVerizon app

Login with your Verizon account

Tap the Verizon Up Rewards tab at the bottom of the screen

Scroll down a bit to see the Pokémon GO Special Weekend banner

Claim your code

Go to the Niantic Rewards page on your phone or PC

Sign in with your Pokémon GO account

Enter code and redeem

Once you complete this you can open Pokémon GO and should see that you received your ticket and a badge for the Special Weekend 2021 event. Now just wait for it to start on Saturday, May 29th to get all of the bonuses and rewards.

How to get the 7-Eleven Special Weekend Ticket – Mexico

You will need to visit a physical 7-Eleven store in Mexico to complete this process. This offer may have expired, so check with your local store.

Download the 7-Eleven app

Create an account and activate your coupon in the app

Visit a 7-Eleven and redeem the coupon

On May 26th you will receive an email to the account address with your code

Go to the Niantic Rewards page on your phone or PC

Sign in with your Pokémon GO account

Enter code and redeem

Once you open the game after you should have your ticket.

How to get the Yoshinoya Special Weekend Ticket – Japan

This offer may have also expired, so check your local Yoshinoya store for details. These are purchased in store for 550 yen, so all you need to do is visit and ask if the promotion is still available. As with the methods above just redeem the code you receive to get your ticket in the game.

And that’s how to get the Special Weekend 2021 ticket in Pokémon GO.