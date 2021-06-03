Update 2.16 has arrived for Warface and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This new Warface update should now be available for the PC version of the game, and is rolling out shortly for console iterations. This update is a hotfix for the second part of the May update that came out recently.

Most of this update is to improve the stats for some of the weapons in the game. Some other small changes and minor bug fixes have also been added to today’s new update.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Warface Update 2.16 Patch Notes

TWEAKS TO SOME WEAPON MODELS

“INFERNAL” SERIES

Now all weapon models of the series can boast the specs of the golden versions (except the Barrett M98B). And this means that you will be able to equip your character with guns sporting a unique animation, cool looks, and impressive combat power!

FAMAS F1 SPECIAL “HIGHWAYMAN”

Increased rate of fire (from 645 to 670).

Reduced effective range (from 17,5 to 16,5).

MAG-7 SPECIAL “HIGHWAYMAN”

Increased effective range (from 6,5 to 7).

Reduced rate of fire (from 138 to 132 in aiming mode, and from 126 to 120 in hip fire mode).

OTHER CHANGES

Updated log-in rewards.

The crafting system line-up has been expanded with the Mag-7 Special “Highwayman” and the Famas F1 Special “Highwayman” as well as the “Aztec” series (except the DVL-10 М2 that will become available later).

Changed the rarity of some weapon models.

Updated some in-game texts and descriptions.

BUG FIXES

Fixed some visual bugs of the themed background in the lobby (MY.GAMES).

KNOWN BUGS

The chosen camouflage is not saved after installing it on some golden models.

Incorrect localization (discrepancy of names or their absence).

For more details about this update, you can visit the game’s official website. Warface is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.