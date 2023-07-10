Image: Yukinobu Tatsu

Dandadan returned this week after what seemed like the most extended break ever, but luckily, we are back to a regular schedule. However, things ended so wildly with the last chapter that we can’t wait to see what happens next, even with the regular schedule. Because of this, here is the Dandadan Chapter 114 spoilers, release timeline, and recap, so you won’t have to wait in suspense.

Dandadan Chapter 113 Recap

In a moment of urgency, Okarun swiftly kicks the charging alien into the jetpack to protect himself and Momo. He attempts the All-Out tactic against the alien in the spatial suit, but the alien’s protective spatial barrier thwarts it. Momo comes to the rescue, pulling Okarun to safety and launching a rock at the alien. However, they are astounded when the alien warps the rock away. Okarun and Momo dodge the alien’s attacks, and Okarun deduces that the enemy’s protective space barrier makes All-Out useless.

Momo advised Okarun that her Moe Moe Tri-Beam would not work against his spatial attacks and would drain her energy if used constantly. When Okarun spotted debris inside the alien’s spatial suit, he realized that the alien stored objects in another dimension by manipulating space. Momo devised a plan and instructed Okarun to charge at the alien. With the debris’s help, they could send the alien to his dimension. As Momo got ready to use her Moe Moe Tri-Beam, she apologized to Okarun before leaping off his back towards the alien.

Okarun, Aira, and Bamora trio were taken aback when they saw Momo being ejected by the spatial suit alien due to her space carving. Nonetheless, Momo had a strategy in mind and recalled Rokuro’s counsel that her strength could surpass dimensions. As intended, Momo attacked the spatial suit alien from the inside with the Moe Moe Tri-Beam. The alien attempted to counterattack, but Momo sought Okarun’s assistance. Fortunately, Okarun employed All-Out to vanquish the spatial suit alien and rescue Momo.

Dandadan Chapter 114 Fan Theories

A boss has been defeated thanks to the impressive teamwork of Okarun and Momo, resulting in what many think is the best combo in manga history ever. Fans of the manga are particularly impressed by this combo, as Okarun trusts Momo’s plan even though he thinks it doesn’t make sense. Unfortunately, fans speculate this victory is just the beginning of a more significant challenge. These enemies were Vanguards and had access to advanced reptile suits, so this boss was likely a high-ranking general. While the idea of a more powerful alien invasion is daunting, the crew will surely be better prepared for the next attack. Perhaps they will even launch a counter-invasion in future chapters.

Dandadan Chapter 114 Spoilers

No spoilers or raw scans are available for Dandadan Chapter 114. However, based on previous spoiler drops, we expect them to be released by July 14, 2023. Kindly revisit this guide later, as we will keep it updated once they become accessible.

Dandadan Chapter 114 Release Timeline

The Dandadan Chapter 114 release timeline is 1 am JST on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Monday, July 17

9:00 AM MST Monday, July 17

10:00 AM CST Monday, July 17

12:00 PM EST Monday, July 17

1:00 PM AST Monday, July 17

2:00 PM BRT Monday, July 17

5:00 PM GMT Monday, July 17

7:00 PM CEST Monday, July 17

9:30 PM IST Monday, July 17

11:00 PM ICT Monday, July 17

12:00 AM PHT Monday, July 18

1:00 AM JST Tuesday, July 18

Where Can You Read Dandadan Chapter 114?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Dandadan on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Dandadan.

