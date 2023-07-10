Martial Master Asumi Chapter 5 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Kawada

Have you completed reading the fourth chapter of the thrilling new Shueisha manga on MMA and are eager to know if Nito will fight his brother? We now know why Nito hates his brother so much, and things are coming to a head, but unfortunately, we will have to wait until Chapter 5 to see what happens. To help you stay updated, we will provide Martial Master Asumi Chapter 5 spoilers and raw scans as soon as they are released, so you don’t have to wait a whole week for the next chapter.

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 4 Recap

In Martial Master Asumi Chapter 4, “Brothers,” we learn why Nito hates his brother so much: because he abandoned his family. In addition, Kazuro is only out to be strong and doesn’t care about anything or anyone that stands in his way, including Nito and their Grandfather. Later in the chapter, we see Hiro decimate Yuya during an amateur spar that was supposed to be recorded on YoHTube. When Nito arrives and sees the state of Yuya after the fight, he loses his temper and goes after Kazuro, where the chapter ends.

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 5 Fan Theories

Fans of Martial Master Asumi now believe that Kazuro will be the series’ primary antagonist, and we will begin to get into the professional side of MMA in the manga. While most people believe Nito is about 50 chapters early for his showdown against his brother, it does an excellent job of setting up the manga for future events and gives a reason for Nito to keep training in MMA.

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 5 Spoilers

No Martial Master Asumi Chapter 5 spoilers or raw scans have been released yet. Like other Shueisha manga releases, we anticipate spoilers will be available midweek. Please check back frequently, as we will update this guide as soon as they become accessible.

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 5 Release Timeline

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 5

The Martial Master Asumi Chapter 5 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, July 17, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities.

8:00 AM PST Sunday, July 16

9:00 AM MST Sunday, July 16

10:00 AM CST Sunday, July 16

12:00 PM EST Sunday, July 16

1:00 PM AST Sunday, July 16

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, July 16

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, July 16

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, July 16

9:30 PM IST Sunday, July 16

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, July 16

12:00 AM PHT Monday, July 17

1:00 AM JST Monday, July 17

Where Can You Read Martial Master Asumi Chapter 5?

You can read Martial Master Asumi Chapter 5 on the Manga Plus website for free. In addition, you can read the latest three chapters for free, which is excellent since the manga just released, giving you ample time to decide if you like it. However, don’t wait too long; otherwise, you must pay for a membership and use the Shueisha manga and comics app to read chapters beyond the first three.

- This article was updated on July 10th, 2023