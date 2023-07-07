Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 5 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Riya Hozmi

Things get interesting in Chapter 4 when the crew stumbles upon a strange mist inside a creature’s dwelling. Is that Filly, or is it the mist playing tricks on Atty? Unfortunately, we will have to wait two weeks for Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 5, with the series being on a bi-weekly release. However, we’ll be sharing spoilers and raw scans of Chapter 4 as soon as they become available, so you won’t have to wait for the official release to get answers to any questions raised in the previous chapter.

Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 4 Recap

Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 4, “Episode 4,” begins with Nica and the Demon Lord discussing what she wants from a potential partner (someone with at least three phases). That leads to them getting super drunk on Dragon Slayer and regretting it in the morning when they set off to destroy the monster for the townsfolk. When they arrive, they see kids break into a shrine, which goes much further when they explore it. At the end of the Chapter, the party begins to descend the stairs leading into the cavern when a mist approaches. This is when the Priest finds the Demon Lord sitting on the ground but surprisingly realizes it is Filly and not the Demon Lord. Why is Filly back, and what happened to the Demon Lord?

Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 5 Predictions

Finding the Demon Lord’s identity would have been much easier if Nica hadn’t been so fixated on getting drunk. Nica’s drunkenness can be pretty alarming, especially since she can consume alcohol that can even knock out dragons. Luckily, Atty safely guided them both to the nearby village even though Nica and the Demon Lord were both super hungover in the morning.

Filly is still not in her body, which seems like it could be an illusion. After all, mist and allusions go hand in hand. I assume the tree creates a deceptive environment with images of things the teenagers and royal guards love. Nica and the Demon Lord’s hangover may work in their favor, as they might be able to dismiss these illusions easily, but Atty won’t be as lucky hence the ending of the chapter (and his desire for Filly to be back).

Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 5 Spoilers

Currently, there are no Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 4 spoilers, leaks, or raw scans. Rest assured. We’ll keep you updated as soon as any spoilers become available. Check back soon, as we will update this guide once they drop.

Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 5 Release Timeline

The Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 4 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Friday, July 21

9:00 AM MST Friday, July 21

10:00 AM CST Friday, July 21

12:00 PM EST Friday, July 21

1:00 PM AST Friday, July 21

2:00 PM BRT Friday, July 21

5:00 PM GMT Friday, July 21

7:00 PM CEST Friday, July 21

9:30 PM IST Friday, July 21

11:00 PM ICT Friday, July 21

12:00 AM PHT Saturday, July 2 2

2 1:00 AM JST Saturday, July 22

Where Can You Read Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 5?

You can read Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 5 plus the three most recent chapters on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that.

- This article was updated on July 7th, 2023