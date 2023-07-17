Dandadan Chapter 115 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Yukinobu Tatsu

Did you finish reading Dandadan Chapter 114? Are you dying to know the release date of Chapter 115? Maybe you’re so antsy that you’re willing to look at some Dandadan Chapter 115 spoilers or even a full recap of the upcoming Chapter. Dandadan Chapter 115 ends with Vamola’s Kaiju battle suit being taken over by an alien and starting to destroy our crew and city. Here’s everything you need to know about Dandadan Chapter 115.

Dandadan Chapter 115 Spoilers

No Dandadan Chapter 115 spoilers or raw scans have been released yet. However, leaks for Shueisha manga usually come out at the end of the week, so we expect them to be available starting July 21. Check back soon because I will update this guide once they are released!

Dandadan Chapter 114 Recap

Okarun saves Momo and then lectures her for doing something so dangerous. However, the rift is still opening and new aliens are coming through. When all seems lost, we see Vamola appears in her Kaiju battle suit to save them. Unfortunately, an alien has other ideas and infiltrates her battle suit and takes it over, activating slaughter mode. Finally, the most charismatic character (in his head) comes sliding in with the Akira slide to save the day, which is where the chapter ends.

Dandadan Chapter 115 Release Timeline

The Dandadan Chapter 115 release timeline is 1 am JST on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Monday, July 24

9:00 AM MST Monday, July 24

10:00 AM CST Monday, July 24

12:00 PM EST Monday, July 24

1:00 PM AST Monday, July 24

2:00 PM BRT Monday, July 24

5:00 PM GMT Monday, July 24

7:00 PM CEST Monday, July 24

9:30 PM IST Monday, July 24

11:00 PM ICT Monday, July 24

12:00 AM PHT Monday, July 25

1:00 AM JST Tuesday, July 25

Where Can You Read Dandadan Chapter 115?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Dandadan on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Dandadan.

- This article was updated on July 17th, 2023