Edens Zero Chapter 249 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Edens Zero Chapter 248 was one of the best chapters we’ve had in a while because it looks like we will finally get a good plot after a large amount of setup. It also left us with many unanswered questions, and we can’t wait to see them answered. Luckily, we won’t have to wait for the official release of Chapter 249 because we have a reliable source that provides Edens Zero spoilers and raw scans. Here’s everything you need to know about Edens Zero Chapter 249.

Edens Zero Chapter 249 Spoilers

No Edens Zero Chapter 249 spoilers, leaks, or raw scans have been released. Nevertheless, we will update you with any developments as soon as they become available. Edens Zero leaks usually happen on the Saturday before the official release, meaning we suspect they will drop around July 22, so check back soon!

Edens Zero Chapter 249 Release Timeline

Edens Zero Chapter 249

The Edens Zero Chapter 249 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , July 26

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , July 26

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , July 26

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , July 26

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , July 26

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , July 26

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , July 26

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , July 26

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , July 26

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , July 26

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , July 26

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, July 27

Edens Zero Chapter 248 Recap

In Chapter 248 of Edens Zero, the crew finally arrives at Yukino Cosmos, a planet covered in white snow. Can we take a moment to admire how cute the characters look in their snow clothes? After landing on Planet Miltz, the crew is met by Feathers of Oracion Seis Interstellar, who works for Director of Operations Rachel, greets them on the planet. They discover that the Door to Mother is located in the Yukino Cosmos, which has 6,999 dummy planets. Fortunately, they were directed to the correct one, or would have been lost forever. While waiting for Mother Ether to process, the crew decides to bathe. Suddenly, time freezes for everyone except Rebecca, who is attacked from behind by a mysterious robot-like figure.

Edens Zero Chapter 248 Unanswered Questions

The Yukino cosmos supposedly has a gateway that leads to Mother. However, those who have searched for her have never returned to report their findings. Perhaps they were reincarnated and lost their memories? But what about Xiao Mei? She recalls visiting Mother, yet cannot recall her location.

It seems that Ziggy has visited the planet Miltz. However, Feather claims that without their guidance, the crew would have taken years to find the actual planet due to the 6,999 dummy planets. So, how did Ziggy reach it so quickly? Additionally, the water in the Spa of Edens is said to be the warm waters of time from planet Miltz. This could provide some context for how Rebecca’s Ether Gear awakened in Sun Jewel.

It appears that Pino holds the answer to a secret regarding the 4SS that Rachel cannot access for some unknown reason. Ziggy may want to keep this information hidden for now, but Rachel doesn’t seem too concerned based on her expression.

There is now a new character who can stop time, and Rebecca appears to be the only one unaffected by it. It’s puzzling why Rachel isn’t immune to it as well. I hope this new development leads to something beneficial for Rebecca. Maybe she’ll acquire a new power like Shiki’s Overdrive?

Where Can You Read Edens Zero Chapter 249?

You can read Edens Zero Chapter 249 on the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. However, please note that it’s currently only available in Japanese and requires a membership. Alternatively, there are various unofficial websites where you can read it for free, but be cautious when choosing a website as there’s some risk involved.

