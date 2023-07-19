Blue Lock Chapter 226 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura

Blue Lock Chapter 225 concludes with Isagi strategizing on how to reach his goal, with Hiori Yo potentially being the key to his success. If you are like me, you are eagerly awaiting the release of Chapter 226 and are looking for the release timeline so you don’t miss out on the action. If you can’t wait that long, you may also be looking for spoilers to see if Isagi can score finally. Here’s all the information you need on Blue Lock Chapter 226.

Blue Lock Chapter 226 Spoilers

No Blue Lock Chapter 226 spoilers, leaks, or raw scans have been released. Nevertheless, we will update you with any developments as soon as they become available. Blue Lock leaks usually happen on the Friday before the official release, meaning we suspect they will drop around July 21, so check back soon!

Blue Lock Chapter 226 Release Timeline

Blue Lock Chapter 226

The Blue Lock Chapter 226 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , July 26

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , July 26

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , July 26

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , July 26

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , July 26

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , July 26

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , July 26

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , July 26

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , July 26

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , July 26

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , July 26

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, July 27

Blue Lock Chapter 225 Recap

Blue Lock Chapter 225, titled “Raid Battle,” picks up where the previous chapter ended. Barou advances towards Bastard Munchen’s goal while Gagamaru prepares to block his shot. Gagamaru is closely monitoring Barou and his shooting range.

Even though the Bastard Munchen players tried to block Barou several times, he skillfully maneuvered past them and took a shot from Gagamaru’s blind spot. However, Gagamaru quickly reacted and made an impressive save, leaving everyone impressed. Not wasting any time, he then launched the ball towards Isagi.

When Isagi received the ball, he started an attack led by Bastard Munchen. Noel Noa and Yukimiya Kenyu also joined in. However, Aiku fouled Noa when Isagi passed the ball to him. Instead of taking the free-kick option, Isagi took advantage of the situation and stole the ball.

Isagi and Yukimiya had advanced 30 meters toward the goal, but three Ubers players blocked their path. Isagi quickly passed the ball to Yukimiya, who aimed for a grounded pass to set himself up for a goal. Both Isagi and Hiori Yo realized that this was the perfect moment for Yukimiya to make the pass.

Other players surrounded Yukimiya, so he passed the ball to Isagi using a high arc. Unfortunately, this was a mistake, as the ball wasn’t fast enough for Isagi to make a strong attack. Marc Snuffy came in to defend and successfully headed the ball away at that moment.

Isagi grew frustrated when his plan was thwarted because his partner wasn’t on the same page. He searched for someone to play like him and anticipate the necessary passes in certain situations. While watching from the bench, Hiori Yo seemed to have a clear vision of the path to the goal. This suggests that Hiori could be the missing piece in Isagi’s plan to reach the goal.

Blue Lock Chapter 226 Fan Predictions

For Chapter 226 of Blue Lock, fans have made some intriguing predictions that are great and worth noting. One major event was that Noa had to leave the game due to a leg injury, as he didn’t want to risk worsening it before the final match. Before his exit, Noa conveyed to Isagi the significance of teamwork and patience. Hiori then took Noa’s place on the field, and the team adapted to a more aggressive 5-2-3 formation in an attempt to put an end to the game.

Following this, Snuffy informed Ubers it was time to implement their defensive strategy. Kaiser spoke to Ness, who was currently in despair, but their conversation was not audible. The chapter began with Grim tossing the ball to Ness. Niko attempted to intercept the ball while it was in the air, but Ness managed to dodge him. However, Lorenzo was able to snatch the ball from Ness. Ness then made an exceptional pass to Grim, but Kunigami stole the ball from him. Kunigami then took his famous lefty shot outside the penalty area, but Aiku blocked it.

Fugaku Gen was then able to save the ball due to the shot’s poor trajectory. As the chapter drew close, Snuffy realized that time was running out, and the opposing team initiated a counterattack to tie the game.

Where Can You Read Blue Lock Chapter 226?

You can read Blue Lock Chapter 226 online from the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. Unfortunately, it is not translated into English, and you need a membership to read current issues. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Blue Lock online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

- This article was updated on July 19th, 2023