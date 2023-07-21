KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 91 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Naoya Matsumoto

Did you think Hoshina would win in KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 90 until the Kaiju copied his two sword styles? I think we were all hyped until the last panel of the chapter. What will happen next? Will we somehow see a three-sword style? With the manga’s bi-weekly release, waiting for answers like these can be challenging. We will update this guide promptly as soon as the Chapter 91 spoilers and raw scans become available. This way, you can avoid waiting unnecessarily and stay informed.

KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 90 Recap

KAIJU NO.8, “Episode 90,” starts with Hoshina realizing that his Hoshina-Style Sneak Attack technique worked. After that, he uses the Second Form Wind Pierce attack to penetrate the Kaiju’s center, only to find that its core isn’t there like usual. In response, Hoshina keeps attacking the Kaiju’s entire body until he finds it in its Neck. However, when he goes to attack the Kaiju’s neck, he is blocked, so Hoshina attempts to use the Blade Cutting Technique Fifth Form: Mist Strike. Unfortunately, the Kaiju then attacks Hoshina using the techniques that were just used against it, and the chapter ends with Hoshina attempting to block a major attack from the Kaiju.

KAIJU NO.8 Fan Thoughts

Fans of KAIJU NO. 8 have been discussing the last three fights and noticed a pattern. In each fight, the protagonist starts strong, suffers a setback, learns a new technique but still loses, and finally wins after pushing themselves beyond their limits. One fan pointed out that this is a classic trope in Shonen manga, but it’s become so predictable in this series that it’s hard to ignore. However, another fan argued that the protagonist’s victories make sense within the story’s logic and genre. Despite this, fans hope for unexpected plot twists, even if it means a character’s death. If given the choice, which character would you be okay with dying?

KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 91 Spoilers

There are no spoilers for Chapter 91 of KAIJU NO.8. Typically, spoilers for Shueisha manga are released three to four days before the official release date, meaning expect them to drop by July 28. We will keep this guide updated with any available spoilers, so please check back soon for updates.

KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 91 Release Timeline

The KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 91 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Friday, August 4, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Thursday, August 3

9:00 AM MST Thursday, August 3

10:00 AM CST Thursday, August 3

12:00 PM EST Thursday, August 3

1:00 PM AST Thursday, August 3

2:00 PM BRT Thursday, August 3

5:00 PM GMT Thursday, August 3

7:00 PM CEST Thursday, August 3

9:30 PM IST Thursday, August 3

11:00 PM ICT Thursday, August 3

12:00 AM PHT Friday, August 4

4 1:00 AM JST Friday, August 4

Where Can You Read KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 91?

You can read KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 91 on the Manga Plus website for free and the three most recent chapters to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including KAIJU NO.8.

