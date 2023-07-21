Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 114 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Nakaba Suzuki

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 113 is another chapter that teases just how powerful Percival is and is slowly unraveling his origin story. In addition, there are a lot of callbacks to earlier appearances with Percival. Every chapter reveals a bit more of the puzzle, so you may be looking for spoilers and raw scans of Chapter 114 so you don’t have to wait until the official release date. Here is everything you need to know about Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 114.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 114 Spoilers

No Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 114 spoilers, leaks, or raw scans have been released. Nevertheless, we will update you with any developments as soon as they become available. Blue Lock leaks usually happen on the Saturday before the official release, meaning we suspect they will drop around July 22, so check back soon!

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 114 Release Timeline

Four Knights of the Apocalypse

Chapter 114

The Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 114 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , July 26

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , July 26

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , July 26

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , July 26

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , July 26

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , July 26

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , July 26

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , July 26

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , July 26

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , July 26

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , July 26

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, July 27

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 113 Recap

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 113 starts with the Tristan platoon sulking over the bridge at Demon King’s Castle, where Isolde asks what’s wrong with Tristan. Still, Chion promises he won’t say anything, so he plays dumb with Isolde. Out of nowhere, Chion’s bag that holds the four items to summon his spirits fall out, and his spirits come out looking worried and scared. In response, he scolds them and tells them not to come out whenever they want.

However, he remembers that he’s seen them do this before, and it was the first time they met Percival. After that, we flash over to Percival encountering his clone, where he repeats Zarura N’Du’ or A piece of our Great One. After Percival says he has no idea what that means, the clone then says Vas Zigra, to which Percival still has no idea.

After that, Lancelot and his clone begin to fight, and this is when Percival recognizes that Lancelot has been impersonating Pelleguard, which is a call back to when Percival’s powers were awakened when seeing Pelleguard earlier in the series. After that, the clone dissipates and appears behind Lancelot, landing another blow and knocking him back.

In response, Lancelot starts to go to Level 4, The Red Knight Ironside, but the clone says the training won’t matter unless Percival is the opponent. Percival isn’t sure he can beat Ironside but feels he can hold his own enough not to get destroyed quickly. Upon hearing this, the clone enters Percival, and the magic force begins to spread to his entire body.

The Clone then begins to speak to him from within in his mind, telling Percival that his nervous system’s been sharpened. During the battle, Percival jumps into an empty field and avoids a massive attack, to the surprise of everyone.

The Clone tells Percival it has been his power all along, but he needs to learn how to temper it. The clone then tells him that he needs to master which parts of his body make what kinds of moves and at which timing and force.

Where Can You Read Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 114?

You can read Read Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 114 on the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. However, please note that it’s currently only available in Japanese and requires a membership. Alternatively, there are various unofficial websites where you can read it for free, but be cautious when choosing a website as there’s some risk involved.

- This article was updated on July 21st, 2023