One Piece Chapter 1088 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Did you finish reading One Piece 1087? Are you dying to know the release date of Chapter 1088? Maybe you’re so antsy that you’re willing to look at some One Piece Chapter 1088 spoilers or even a full recap of the upcoming Chapter. The long break is finally over, and it was well worth the wait. One Piece Chapter 1087 ends with a closely matched battle between Garp and Kuzan but doesn’t bring it to its conclusion, which leaves us to wonder if either of them will die or what will happen. Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1088.

One Piece Chapter 1087 Recap: Garp vs Kuzan

Chapter 1087 of One Piece is titled “Battleship Bag,” in it, we witness Garp and Kuzan engage in a closely matched battle. After saving Koby from an ambush, Garp is injured by a cheap shot from Shiryu. With Garp being injured, the Blackbeard Pirates continue to attack him. During this time, the chapter reveals that Garp’s bounty is worth 3 Crowns (3,000 million Berries). The two fighters then clash with their Haki and are thrown back. The chapter ends with a severely injured Garp, and we wonder about Kuzan’s fate. Despite this, many fan theories explore the potential consequences of what may happen to Garp and Kuzan in the future. Finally, at the end of the chapter, Avalo Pizarro brings two massive arms from the island with his powers and is about to crush Garp’s ship.

One Piece Chapter 1088 Predications: Who Garp Live? Will Kuzan Die?

I don’t think Garp will die. The manga hasn’t set up his death like it did with Whitebeard’s heroic last stand. However, his injuries in Chapter 1087 may prevent him from annihilating entire islands of people on the front lines. This could lead to him being assigned to a different role, making him less of a threat in the long run.

In my opinion, Kuzan’s fate in the upcoming chapters is uncertain, but I believe he may not survive. The most convincing theory is that Kuzan will pass on his fruit to Koby before he dies. This gesture symbolizes the passing on of the legacy as Kuzan is Garp’s most skilled student. The theory gains more credibility as Kuzan’s act of saving the ship and enabling their escape may be seen as treason by the Black Beard pirates, leading to his demise.

One Piece Chapter 1088 Spoilers

No One Piece Chapter 1088 spoilers or raw scans have been released yet. However, leaks for Shueisha manga usually come out mid-week, so we expect them to be available starting July 19. Check back soon because I will update this guide once they are released so you know what happens next!

One Piece Chapter 1088 Release Timeline

One Piece Chapter 1088

The One Piece Chapter 1088 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, July 24, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, July 23

9:00 AM MST Sunday, July 23

10:00 AM CST Sunday, July 23

12:00 PM EST Sunday, July 23

1:00 PM AST Sunday, July 23

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, July 23

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, July 23

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, July 23

9:30 PM IST Sunday, July 23

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, July 23

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, July 24

1:00 AM JST Monday, July 24

Where Can I Read One Piece Chapter 1088?

You can read One Piece Chapter 1088 for free on Viz Media’s website. In addition, the three most recent chapters are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 1088 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shueisha Mangas, including One Piece.

- This article was updated on July 16th, 2023