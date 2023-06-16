Manga News June 16, 2023 – New Manga Series: Demon Lord Exchange!!

Image: Rya Hozmi

Our team of passionate manga enthusiasts is committed to keeping you up-to-date with the latest news and updates from the world of manga. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or new to this fascinating genre, we cover all your needs. Today, we’re thrilled to announce the launch of a new manga series by Shuiesha, a sequel to another beloved manga series, and some interesting hiatus developments.

New Manga Series: Demon Lord Exchange!!

Image: Rya Hozmi

A new Shonen Jump manga series called Demon Lord Exchange!! has premiered on Shueisha’s Manga Plus website. The second chapter dropped today, so you still have time to get in on a new series. Here is the official synopsis from the Manga Plus website:

Hero Filina’s party is on the brink of annihilation in the face of a powerful Demon Lord. The almighty demon proposes to spare their lives on one condition – that he may swap bodies with the hero for a year. Atty, a Priest and Filina’s childhood friend, naturally objects to the proposal, but Filina agrees to the terms to protect her companions. Thus begins a new journey for the Demon Lord, naive to the ways of the world, and the quirky group of adventurers, as they set out to vanquish the new Demon Lord once and for all…!!

SuperString: Isekai Kenbunroku Manga Put on Hiatus

Image: In-Wan Youn

According to the 29th issue of Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine, Boichi (known for Dr. Stone) and writer In-Wan Youn (who worked on Defense Devil, Island, and Shin Angyo Onshi) are putting their manga SuperString: Isekai Kenbunroku on hiatus due to personal reasons. More updates to follow once additional information is released.

Yamaguchi-Kun Isn’t So Bad Manga Returns from Hiatus

Image: Yuu Saiki

According to Bessatsu Friend magazine by Kodansha, Yamaguchi-kun Isn’t So Bad manga by Yuu Saiki will resume in the upcoming issue on July 13 after a hiatus of 13 months. The author had to take a break in June 2022 due to maternity leave but is now ready to continue with the hit manga series.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei Gets a Sequel Manga Series

Image: Kei Natsumi

A new manga called Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei: Iro Tōtoshi-hen, illustrated by Kei Natsumi, is set to be released on Square Enix’s Gangan Online manga site on June 20th, as per the Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine from Square Enix. This manga is the sequel to Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei manga series and will act as the answer arc.

