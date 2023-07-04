One Piece English Dub Coming to Crunchyroll on July 5

©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

During Anime Expo, Toei Animation premiered the much-awaited 1,000th English dubbed episode of the popular anime series One Piece, followed by Crunchyroll’s industry panel. During the panel, Crunchyroll announced that the English dub would be added to its vast streaming catalog and released in scheduled batches in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Fans switching between multiple streaming platforms will be thrilled to hear the news. They can now access all their favorite Straw Hat Pirates content on a single platform.

Who Are the One Piece English Dub Voice Actors?



Here are the voice actors for the English dub of One Piece:

Monkey D. Luffy: Colleen Clinkenbeard Carroll

Colleen Clinkenbeard Carroll Roronoa Zoro: Christopher R. Sabat

Christopher R. Sabat Nami: Luci Christian

Luci Christian Usopp: Sonny Strait

Sonny Strait Vinsmoke Sanji: Eric Vale

Eric Vale Tony Tony Chopper: Brina Palencia

Brina Palencia Nico Robin: Stephanie Young

Stephanie Young Brook: Ian Sinclair

Ian Sinclair Franky: Patrick Seitz

Patrick Seitz Trafalgar D. Water Law: Matthew Mercer

Matthew Mercer Kaido: David Sobolov

David Sobolov Kozuki Oden: Robbie Daymond

Robbie Daymond Yamato: Michelle Rojas

Starting July 5th, One Piece English dub fans can enjoy following the exciting journey of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew as they venture through the legendary Wano Country arc. For the first time, Crunchyroll will stream Episodes 1-964 of the English dub and Episodes 965-976 from Season 14 Voyage 7. In the future, Crunchyroll will regularly release new English dub episodes as they become available.

You will need a subscription to watch One Piece on Crunchyroll. However, Crunchyroll offers a 14-day free trail with premium access like unlimited anime, no ads, and new episodes after they air in Japan, making this the perfect time to see if Crunchyroll is for you!

What is One Piece About?

Since its debut in Japan in 1999, the One Piece franchise has gained global recognition and continues to air non-stop. Achieving 1,000 episodes in 2021 is a testament to its enduring popularity. The English dubbed version of this beloved anime series premiered on TV in 2004. Monkey D. Luffy is unwavering in his determination to become the ultimate pirate king; nothing and no one will stop him. He’s set his sights on the dangerous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, and he won’t rest until he’s obtained the greatest treasure in the world: the Legendary One Piece!

- This article was updated on July 4th, 2023