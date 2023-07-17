Are Armando and Kenny Still Together After 90 Day Fiance?

Image: Mansi Midha

Returning to the 90 Universe are Armando and Kenny, and this time, we see them in 90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 5, where they find themselves in a different city, confronted with fresh obstacles that put their bond to the test. They are currently contemplating surrogacy, which further adds to their predicament. This non-negotiable can be a death sentence for couples, so if you are like me, you may wonder if they overcame it and are still together. Here is everything you need to know about whether or not Armando and Kenny are still together after their appearances in the 90 Day Universe.

Are Armando and Kenny Still Together?

Image: TLC

No information currently states whether Armando and Kenny are still together after being on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance The Other Way. However, it is only natural that you want to know if they are still together because their latest appearance in the 90 Day Universe focuses on one big topic troubling their relationship: children.

While Armando wants them to have a child together, Kenny says that he has already raised his four kids alone and never wanted to have anymore. Even so, it appears that they will gather information at surrogacy clinics during their appearance on the show. Will this be the one hurdle they can’t overcome?

You can see this clip, which discusses the problem, on TLC’s Instagram page:

Who are Armando and Kenny in the 90 Day Universe?

Image: True Photography

We first met Kenny and Armando on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 2. The couple met in an online support group for gay fathers, and after dating long distance, Kenny moved to Mexico to be with Armando. On May 22, 2021, the pair finally got married in a beautiful ceremony.

90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 2 wasn’t the only time we saw this couple appear in the 90 Day Universe. First, Kenny provided Pillow Talk-style commentary with Tim during 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All. Then the couple also appeared on 90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days Season 4 Pillow Talk.

Finally, on 90 Day Diaries, Kenny went to Florida to see his grandson Julian. He showed the baby to Armando over video chat, and they discussed having their child through adoption, IVF, or surrogacy using Kenny’s or Armando’s DNA. They didn’t make a final decision, but their conversation was productive and led us to events we will see in 90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 5.

- This article was updated on July 17th, 2023