Are Brandan and Mary Still Together After 90 Day Fiance The Other Way?

Image: TLC

Are you wondering if Brandan and Mary are still together after watching the first episode of 90 Day Fiance The Other Way? Fans are already strongly reacting to Brandan and Mary’s relationship, with some saying they are deeply disturbed by their storyline because they are a very sick couple. Others said they are disgusted that TLC even showcased them since their toxicity level is off the charts, and they both need serious mental health counseling. Still, these strong reactions only make us wonder if Brandan and Mary are still together despite their awful relationship.

Are Brandan and Mary Still Together?

Image: TLC

It is currently unknown whether Brandan and Mary are still together following their appearance on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way. However, some fans have already predicted that they will see them featured on an episode of Dateline in the future after a rocky first episode. To stay updated on Brandan and Mary’s relationship, tune into Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance The Other Way on TLC and Discovery+ on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Who Are Brandan and Mary in 90 Day Fiance The Other Way?

Image: TLC

Brandan, who lives in Eugene, Oregon, and Mary, who resides in the Philippines, connected on a dating website and developed a strong emotional relationship. They frequently communicate through video calls, even in everyday activities like sleeping or using the restroom. Their bond is so intense that at the dentist, Brandan video-chatted with Mary once.

Brandan and Mary have not had the opportunity to meet in person, but they spend most of their time on video calls. In a preview for season five, Brandan stated that Mary is very interested in his activities and often wants to know what he is doing. He also shared that he appreciates her clinginess since he is similar in that way, and they have had similar experiences.

Brandan and Mary both feel a strong connection because of their complex backgrounds. Brandan faced a difficult childhood when his mother lost his custody when he was 15 because she failed a drug test. He was then forced to live in his truck until his godparents offered him a place to stay in an RV on their property. Meanwhile, Mary was abandoned by her parents and raised by her grandparents at eight months old.

Related: What Couples Are On 90 Day Fiancé The Last Resort?

In addition, they have formed a deep emotional connection due to their past experiences of being betrayed by former partners and separated from their parents at a young age. However, some viewers have expressed concerns about the toxicity of their relationship, given the high intensity and co-dependency they display.

Despite strong opposition from their families, Brandan insisted on traveling to the Philippines to be with Mary, despite the toxicity of their relationship. He acknowledged his loved ones’ concerns but believed their situation would improve once they were no longer in a long-distance relationship. Their story begins on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way.

- This article was updated on July 13th, 2023