Are Kirsten and Julio Still Together After 90 Day Fiance The Other Way?

Image: TLC

Julio and Kirsten are just one of the couples featured in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance. Julio, who hails from the United States, falls in love with Kirsten from the Netherlands. However, their relationship faces a significant obstacle: his mother. Will Kirsten and Julio be able to overcome this challenge, or will his mother prove to be too much of a hurdle? Here is everything we know about the current status of Kirsten and Julio’s relationship after their appearance on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 5.

90 Day Fiance: Are Kirsten and Julio Still Together?

It is unclear whether Julio and Kirsten are still in a romantic relationship. Fans must watch Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance The Other Way on TLC and Discovery+ on Monday at 8 p.m. ET to discover how their international love story unfolds. However, as soon as we get the word about their relationship status after Season 5 we will update this guide, so stay tuned!

Who Are Kirsten and Julio in the 90 Day Fiance The Other Way?

While scrolling through his Explore page, Julio, a 27-year-old DJ from New York, stumbled upon Kirsten’s Instagram page by chance. He was immediately drawn to the Dutch native’s beauty, and they began to message each other. They talked for two months until Julio traveled to the Netherlands to meet her in person during the pandemic. They spent a week together in quarantine, and Julio continued to visit Kirsten once a month. Eventually, he decided to move to Europe to be with her. The couple is featured in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance The Other Way.

During the introduction for 90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 5 Julio said, “Spending time with her and being under the same roof together, I loved it. I got used to the life there. I love Kirsten’s personality. I like how funny she is. She makes me feel like I’m not alone. So I applied for residency there.”

Related: Are Armando and Kenny Still Together After 90 Day Fiance?

Despite what seems like a loving relationship, fans doubt whether their relationship can last due to Julio not informing his mother, Ana, of his plans to move overseas. This news was particularly difficult for Ana since she has never been separated from her son, who she admits is a “Mama’s boy.” Despite Ana’s pleas for Kirsten to consider moving to the U.S., Julio remained firm in his decision to move to the Netherlands, despite only knowing a few Dutch obscenities.

To better understand Julio’s life and family in America, Kirsten plans to visit the U.S. before Julio embarks on this life-changing journey. It will surely be an exciting experience for viewers when Ana meets Kirsten, and the two clash over Julio.

- This article was updated on July 18th, 2023