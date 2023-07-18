Are Wayne and Holly Still Together After 90 Day Fiance The Other Way?

Image: TLC

Wayne and Holly are a couple making their first appearance in season 5 of 90 Day Fiance The Other Way. Viewers can follow them as Holly moves to South Africa to begin a new chapter of their lives together. However, in typical 90 Day Fiance fashion, it won’t be without its challenges, and for this couple, it appears to be the safety of Holly. This safety issue is on every viewer’s mind, especially after Holly’s cryptic social media posts. Here’s everything we know about whether Wayne and Holly are still together after 90 Day Fiance The Other Way.

Are Wayne and Holly Still Together?

It’s unclear if Holly and Wayne are still together after their 90 Day Fiance The Other Way appearance. Both of their Instagram accounts have been inactive lately, with Wayne’s last post featuring Holly dating back to April 2022. However, Holly has posted some intriguing TikTok videos on her Instagram that have since been removed. In one video from June 2023, she talks about her experience as an “American woman living in South Africa.”

These social media posts – or lack thereof – raise some concerns, but it’s possible that they don’t mean anything due to how contracts work for couples on the 90 Day Fiance shows. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait and watch 90 Day Fiance The Other Way to discover what happens.

Who are Wayne and Holly in 90 Day Fiance The Other Way?

A Utah-based barber named Holly, passionate about fairy tales, found her match on a Jehovah’s Witnesses dating site. Wayne, the man she met, is an entrepreneur with a plumbing business in Johannesburg. After her arrival at the start of the show, their wedding is scheduled just over a week after Holly arrives in South Africa, adding to the pressure.

During a confessional scene, Holly admits that the wedding is coming quickly, but the benefits will be worth it (we hope so, Holly, we really do): “I know it’s swift, but I feel like we’re really ready. And we’ve been waiting until we’re married to have sex and so we’re excited to do that as well.”

Although her loved ones are concerned about her safety in South Africa, Holly believes the possibility of finding her prince charming is worth the risk of living in a house broken into three times. However, her mother accompanies her to assess the situation and tells producers: “I’ve gotta get to know him, but I’m very concerned about your safety. That’s one of the biggest concerns I have. And there’s a good reason for it. It’s problematic because you have been broken into, and I don’t know what to expect.”

Will Wayne and Holly’s romance be a fairy tale for the ages, or will the concerns about Holly’s safety and their expedited wedding become a nightmare neither will soon forget?

